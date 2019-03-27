La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: March 28

Book Talks

Pulitzer Prize finalist and novelist Nathan Englander joins the Jewish Community Cetner for a Shabbat dinner and discussion of his new book “Kaddish.com: A Novel,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $62, with discounts. The comic novel is about a son’s failure to say Kaddish for his father and his subsequent hiring of a stranger through a website called kaddish.com to recite the daily prayer and shepherd his father’s soul safely to rest. lfjcc.org

Author/activist Ashton Applewhite, recognized by The New York Times, National Public Radio and the American Society on Aging as an expert on ageism, will discuss her latest book “This Chair Rocks: A manifesto against ageism,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Warwick’s Books, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Artist Paul Ecke celebrates the release of his new book “Boy Dreamer: An artist’s memoir of identity, awakening and beating the odds,” and 30 years of art making, at a reception 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery, 7946 Ivanhoe Ave. A portion of all book and art sales will be donated to Orangewood Foundation, which benefits foster youth. (858) 551-2010.

Time for a Concert?

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library and San Diego New Music present “Aenas in the Underworld,” a chamber oratorio by San Diego composer Christopher Adler, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Performers present their take on storytelling (poetry, films, family anecdotes and more) through music. Tickets: $25, with discounts. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/new-music

Robert Wetzal will perform a solo guitar concert celebrating the “Composers of Spain and Italy,” 7 p.m. Saturday March 30 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets: $5-$10 at the door. (858) 248-9300.

Local guitarists Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda are teaming up with Bodhi Tree Concerts to present a concert in La Jolla that will benefit Guitars in the Classroom, 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. The organization provides ongoing after-school courses, workshops, and artist residencies infuse classrooms with student strumming, singing, and songwriting for learning all subjects. Programs are all free to teachers. bodhitreeconcerts.org

Courtesy Guitarists Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda perform March 31 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Guitarists Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda perform March 31 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. (Courtesy)

In a modified performance (replacing the regularly scheduled show with Marco Beasley), Suzie LeBlanc will join the Constantinople Ensemble in concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at St. James By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Program includes 14 pieces of Italian mastery. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

‘Cinderella’ Ballet

An enchanted pumpkin, a royal ball and a glass slipper left behind set the stage for “Cinderella,” the rags-to-riches fairy tale beloved by families for generations. San Diego Civic Youth Ballet brings this classic to the stage, April 3-7 at Casa del Prado, 1800 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets from $12. (619) 233-3060. sdcyb.org

At the Community Center

The following programs all take place at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org:

Screening of “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” featuring Melissa McCarthy’s Oscar-nominated performance, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Based on the true story of a down-and-out writer who resorts to lies, deceit and outright crime to get back on top. Bites and beverages for sale. Free, but reservations required.

Bohemian Concert, featuring Jean-Paul Morlet (vocals/guitar), Julio de la Huerta (guitar), Dania Alejandra Tamez (vocals), René Morlet (vocals), David Owen (piano), Jesus Jiménez (violin) is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30. $25 in advance, $30 at the door, includes valet parking, light appetizers and a glass of wine.

“How to listen to and understand opera” video series, 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 1. Develop a methodology for listening to and understanding opera and be introduced to the concept of opera as a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts in its combination of soliloquy, dialogue, scenery, action and continuous music. Free.