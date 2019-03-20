La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: March 21

Concerts Everywhere!

Veronica Swift with the Benny Green Trio conclude the Jazz @ TSRI concert series, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. At age 23, Veronica Swift is being celebrated around the country as one of the top, young jazz singers. Tickets from $32. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Combining elements of Modern, Meditative and French Romanticism, Fernando David Pinon weaves together lush chords and long melodic strings of notes to make dreamy and mysterious passages. Hear him in concert, 7 p.m. Friday, March 22 at St. James by-the-Sea Church, 743 Prospect St. Profits go to Free & Safe California, a public safety campaign on human trafficking prevention. General seating from $25. arthouseunited.com

And The Kids — known for their “infectious indie rock” — celebrate the release of their third album with a concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Che Café, 1000 Scholars Drive on the UC San Diego campus. Tickets: $10. andthekidsmusic.bandcamp.com

In celebration of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday, jazz pianist Bill Charlap and his trio perform songs from Charlap’s tribute, “Somewhere: The Songs of Leonard Bernstein,” 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $32. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org

Performing a “Blues March,” Charlie Arbelaez, Jason Shattil and Mackenzie Leighton take the stage at the next Fourth Friday Jazz concert, 8 p.m. March 22 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets from $18. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Violinist Angela Xing and pianist Weiyi Xu perform Beethoven’s “Sonata for piano and violin in C Minor, Op. 30 No. 2” and “Sonata for piano and violin No. 8 in G Major, Op. 30 No. 3,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory performs 4 p.m. Sunday March 24 as part of a La Jolla Presbyterian Church concert series at 7715 Draper Ave. Performers include those in the San Diego Youth Symphony conservatory program, specifically the wind orchestra and chamber strings ensemble. Free admission. (858) 729-5511. ljpres.org

Move It, Move It!

Based on the DreamWorks animated movie, “Madagascar,” the JCompany Youth Theatre presentation revisits favorite characters as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey with “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 4:30 p.m. through March 24. Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $17. (858) 362-1157. sdcjc.org/jc

CARTA Anniversary

What do we know for certain? What do we think we know? What do we need to know? How do we proceed? This is the agenda at the Center for Academic Research and Training in Anthropogeny (CARTA) 10th anniversary symposium, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required: carta.anthropogeny.org

‘Ink of Nature’

Spotlighting the work of Kar Chi Ming, a Chinese ink-brush painting exhibition themed “Ink of Nature” is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24-26. A workshop with the artist is 11-11:45 a.m. and 4-4:45 p.m. March 25-26. Ming is known for bridging the gap between the East and West by marrying Chinese and Western art applications. Chabad of La Jolla, 909 Prospect St., Suite 224. chimingstudio.com

David Koechener in Town

Whammy! Known for roles in “Anchorman: The legend of Ron Burgundy” and “The Office,” comedian David Koechener performs in March 22-24 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla/