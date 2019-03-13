La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: March 14

Art Exhibit Openings

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits: works by Jim Machacek titled “Music in the Key of Blue,” Sibyl Rubottom’s “Mending,” and a collection of Artist’s Books “Images Louder than Words,” March 16-May 4 at 1008 Wall St. An opening reception is 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Ryan Tannascoli’s solo exhibition, “Remembering the Promenade,” opens with a reception 5 p.m. Friday, March 15 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa in La Jolla Shores. Tannascoli’s vision recaptures the importance of the shopping mall in its heady heyday, a time before online shopping and the disintermediation of the promenade. The exhibit runs through April 12. Gallery hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Friday, (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

The Art of Aging, celebrates the positive aspects of maturity through the lens of Jewish values. Created by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Museum, the exhibition opens with a reception, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive and runs through May 31. Free. (858) 457-3030. lfjcc.org

See San Diego geometric abstract artist Stephen Curry’s “Becoming Visible” on view through April 6 at R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com

Celebrating Bernstein

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus celebrates Leonard Bernstein in a concert filled with juxtapositions of light and dark March 16-17. Included in the program is the rarely performed Symphony No. 3, subtitled “Kaddish,” Laurie San Martin’s “nights bright days” and Beethoven’s “Eighth Symphony.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets from $18. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

Last Call for Irish Poetry

The 40th annual (and last) St. Patrick’s Day Opening Reading of Irish Poetry and Prose will start earlier than it has in the past 39 years: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at D.G. Wills books, 7461 Girard Ave. All are invited to read their favorite passages with Guinness and Harp on hand. Free. Arrive early for limited seating; standing-room only once seats are filled. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

Brunch with a Princess

The Lodge at Torrey Pines hosts a meet-and-greet brunch with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere musical, “Diana,” 10 a.m. Sunday, March 17 at The Lodge, 11480 North Torrey Pines Road. Cast members will also perform musical numbers from the show. $110 per person (all-inclusive). nightout.com/events/diana-cast-meet-and-greet-brunch

Fundraising Talk

Voices for Children and Warwick’s books will host “An Afternoon with Gretchen Rubin,” the first of a new Author Luncheon Series partnership between the two organizations. The event features lunch, conversation and book signing. Proceeds in part benefit Voices for Children. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 at UC San Diego Atkinson pavilion, off Muir Lane. Tickets: $150. (858) 598-2211. speakupnow.org

Views of Rwanda

La Jolla Photo Travelers Club explores the capital of Rwanda at its 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 meeting at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Images of the Genocide Museum, the actual Hotel Rwanda, art galleries and more will be featured. Free. christam10@icloud.com

Laugh it Up

Whitney Cummings performs at La Jolla Comedy Store, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 and 9:45 p.m. Friday March 15, 916 Pearl St. Tickets: $30. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla