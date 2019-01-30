La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Jan. 31

Music in the Air

Multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla is a New York-born Haitian American living in New Orleans, deeply influenced by traditional Creole, Cajun and Haitian music, as well as by American jazz and folk. Hear her perform 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at The Loft at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Price Center Loop). Tickets: $30 with discounts. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

Grammy Award-winning entertainer Dan Zanes and his wife, Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Eliaza, perform family-friendly tunes in concert, 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $32 adults, $18 children, discounts. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org

The Danish String Quartet begins year one of a three-year residency with La Jolla Music Society offering a concert-and-beer experience, “Thursday Skål!” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at basileIE Gallery, 2070 Logan Ave., Logan Heights. The informal gathering unites music, art and authentic Danish beer. Tickets: $39, includes two beers. ljms.org

Weekend at the La Jolla Library

The 2018 film “The Hate U Give” screens 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. In the film, Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

The San Diego chapter of Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA) will present two speakers at the library, Saturday, Feb. 2: Dr. Regulus Allen on “From Hampshire to Hollywood: Teaching an Austen Fiction and Film Course” 9:30 a.m.; and Collins Hemingway on “Riots and Insurrections in England during Austen’s lifetime,” 2 p.m. Morning coffee, tea and pastries, and a gourmet box lunch are included with $35 admission. jasnasdfeb2019.brownpapertickets.com

“Dear Harvey” blends spoken word, multimedia and music as an ensemble cast moves in and out of the identities of real-world figures whose lives were forever altered by groundbreaking LGBT activist and politician Harvey Milk’s career. Presented by the Breakthrough Workshop Theatre, see it 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at the library. Free. bwt.ticketleap.com/dearharvey/

Raphael “Fallo” Mareyna’s exhibit “Art is Time, Time is Life,” is on view at the library through Feb. 28. The 88-year-old Jewish Mexican artist presents abstracts and acrylics for show and sale. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Art on the Wall

St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents a selection of paintings by Father Michael Sitaras, Feb. 1-23. The exhibit will open with a reception 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at 743 Prospect St. Associated with the event, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s director emeritus, Hugh Davies, will speak, 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends and by appointment. (858) 459-3421.

Ralph Kingery (watercolor painter), Virginia Howett (who uses watercolors, photographs and digital imagery to evoke a meditative quality of the natural world) and Beverly Brock (whose photography themes include night, nature and creative images) are the February and March featured artists at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. See their work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

State of Biodiversity