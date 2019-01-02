La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Jan. 3

At the Athenaeum

Ceramicists Beliz Iristay and Irène de Watteville collaborate on a provocative surrealist food table installation, an exhibition of which opens with a reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. In addition to the collaborative installation, each artist will show a variety of individual works. Exhibit on view through March 9. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s San Diego New Music 2018-2019 concert season is themed “The Stories We Tell” and kicks off 2019 with the soundON Festival of Modern Music Jan. 10-13. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The soundON Festival brings together an international roster of composers and performers to present a four-day exploration of contemporary chamber music. $55-$70 weekend passes, $20-$25 individual shows. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The Athenaeum honors deceased book artist and founder of the San Diego Book Arts organization, Genie Shenk, with an exhibition of her work, on view through March 9. A reception for the exhibit is also 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

On Stage

The San Diego Playwrights Project’s 34th annual festival of Plays by Young Writers features winning scripts by authors 18 and younger. Three scripts will receive full professional productions, and two scripts will receive staged readings in the festival of new voices. See it Jan. 10-12 and 22-26 at The Old Globe Theater, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. $25 with discounts. (858) 384-2970. playwrightsproject.org

“Jeeves at Sea,” a comedic play about mistaken identities and international mishaps by Margaret Raether, comes to life when the Osher Play Readers Theater presents a staged reading, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Five young La Jolla actors make up the cast of “Newsies,” the first JCompany production of the new year. See matinee and evening shows weekends Jan. 11-27 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged “newsies,” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. $17-$25. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

Concert Time

La Jolla Renaissance Singers presents “Night Song: Seasonal Music for End of Day and Deepest Night,” 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at University City United Church, 2877 Governor Drive. This is the season for tuneful melodies in the presence of good friends, a blazing hearth and thick walls to keep out the chill. They will perform poignant songs full of hope and joy as night descends. Donations accepted. ljrs.org

Courtesy La Jolla Renaissance Singers La Jolla Renaissance Singers (Courtesy)

The first Opera Wednesday of 2019 (which continues every second Wednesday of the month) features soloists Lisa Parente, Daniela Camilleri, and Reno Wilson in concert, 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 suggested donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

As part of the Symphony’s January Festival, Music Director Designate Rafael Payare’s debut with the San Diego Symphony is 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 10 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego, with music from Mozart, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Mussorgsky. All funds from this concert support the Symphony’s Learning and Community Engagement programs. Tickets from $20. sandiegosymphony.org

Art Talks

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, in partnership with The Lot movie theater, presents An Artist’s Perspective, a casual lecture series featuring artists from around the region. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, you’ll hear a panel discussion featuring artists from the exhibition “Being Here with You/Estando Aquí Contigo: 42 Artists from San Diego and Tijuana.” The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Free. mcasd.org