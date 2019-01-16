La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Jan. 17

There’s Music in the Air

Grammy Award-winning banjo player, La Jolla High School graduate, composer and producer Alison Brown (and her quintet) presents a benefit concert for the Rotary Club of La Jolla, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $40-$100. rotarycluboflajolla.com

Hector Berlioz’s passionate fever dreams changed the world of classical music forever when he unleashed his “Symphonie fantastique” to unsuspecting audiences in 1830. This theatrical presentation tells the story of an artist’s self-destructive passion for a beautiful woman. The music takes an in-depth journey into the heart of Berlioz’s life — his struggles and his passions. Hear it 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. sandiegosymphony.org

Jazz at the Athenaeum winter 2019 series kicks off with two concerts this week: the Cuong Vu Trio performs 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20; then Sheila Jordan, Cameron Brown and Zion Dyson perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Concert tickets $23-$28, series $105-$130. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

La Jolla Music Society presents pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at The Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Program includes Schumann’s “Three Romances, Op. 28” and “Carnaval, Op. 9,” Janacek’s “On an overgrown Path, Book I” and Bartok’s “Three Burlesques, Op. 8c, Sz. 47.” Tickets from $35. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

The Ariel Quartet performs the first of a many-part, many-year presentation of Beethoven’s work, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at Prebys Concert Hall on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane). Program includes Quartet in F Major, op.18, no. 1; Quartet in G Major, op. 18, no. 2; Quartet in F Minor, op. 95; Quartet in F Major, op. 135. Tickets: $54, with discounts. artpower.ucsd.edu

Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church opens the third year of its Classical Guitar Music Series with Odeum Guitar Duo, Fred Benedetti and Robert Wetzel, performing “Concert Hall Classics,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. $10, with discounts. (858) 248-9300.

Dance the Night Away!

The first rock ‘n’ roll dance night of 2019 features music made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Muddy Waters, Elvis Presley and others, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Admission: $10. Free dance class precedes the party at 6:45 p.m. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Two Exhibit Openings

The works of painter Dennis Palmer and glass artists Michael Panetta come together to present an exhibit that makes artistic predictions of the future. “Future Tense” opens with a wine-and-cheese reception with the artists, 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa. The exhibit is on view until March 1. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Raphael “Fallo” Mareyna’s exhibit “Art is Time, Time is Life,” opens with an artist’s reception, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The 88-year-old Jewish-Mexican artist presents abstracts and acrylics. Exhibit on view through Feb. 28. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Bond, James Bond

Through the course of three days, a company of seven actors will present staged readings of an original three-part James Bond TV serial called “The Moonraker Affair,” and a revival of the one-man show “Unlicensed and Bonded,” which parodies James Bond films, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27; and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Restaurant Week

More than 180 participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person during the 2019 San Diego Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-27. Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are recommended. Visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com for participating restaurants and more information.