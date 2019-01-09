La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Jan. 10

Working in Art

Ceramicists Beliz Iristay and Irène de Watteville collaborate on a provocative surrealist food table installation, an exhibition of which opens with a reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. In addition to the collaborative installation, each artist will show a variety of individual work. Exhibit on view through March 9. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The first of 2019’s Participate, Explore, Engage, Create (PEEC) Youth Arts open studio sessions for ages 13-18 is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. PEEC Youth Arts offers a rotation of multidisciplinary art instructors and curricular activities involving the use of the library’s resources and exhibitions as starting points for projects. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/teen

Three Concerts

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s San Diego New Music 2018-2019 concert season is themed “The Stories We Tell” and kicks off with the soundON Festival Jan. 10-13 at 1008 Wall St. The soundON Festival of Modern Music brings together an international roster of composers and performers to present a four-day exploration of contemporary chamber music. Weekend passes $55-$70, individual shows $20-$25. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Listen to some of the most famous opera arias and songs by Puccini, Gounod, Catalani, Tchaikovsky, etc. when soprano Anna Belaya and pianist Elena Galitskaia perform 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $40. Food bites served, beverages for sale. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

The Yale Whiffenpoofs, America’s oldest collegiate a cappella group, is making an exclusive stop in La Jolla as part of its national tour 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at La Jolla Country Day School, 9490 Genesee Ave. Concert is open to the public. Admission: $20, with discounts. whiffenpoofs.com

Courtesy

Listen Up!

St. James by-the-Sea’s Choral Evensong program for 2019 begins with a service 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at St. Mary’s Chapel at The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Performed by the choirs of St. James by-the-Sea and All Souls’ Episcopal Churches, with officiants Rev. Mark Hargreaves and Rev. Joe Dirbas, the repertoire will include Preces and Responses by Ruben Valenzuela, the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Arvo Pärt, and “O Salutaris Hostia” by the Latvian composer Ēriks Ešenvalds. All are welcome to the free event. “For a generation who struggle to sit in silence without taking out their phones, quiet reflection is hard to come by,” says Music Director Alex Benestelli. “Attending a choral service offers an oasis in the busy working day—not just because it is an escapist 45 minutes, but because it is a participation in something significantly other to ourselves.” (858) 459-3421. sjbts.org

UC San Diego distinguished professor of literature Seth Lerer will discuss and sign his new book “Shakespeare’s Lyric Stage: Myth, Music, and Poetry in the Last Plays,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Junior Theatre

Five young La Jolla actors make up the musical cast of “Newsies,” the first JCompany production of the new year. See matinee and evening shows weekends Jan. 11-27 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenage “newsies,” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. Tickets: $17-$25. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

Catch a Film Noir

A veteran British barrister must defend his client in a murder trial that has surprise after surprise in the 1957 film, “Witness for the Prosecution,” starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich. It screens 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Set in the Old Bailey in London, the picture is based on the play of the same name by Agatha Christie. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org