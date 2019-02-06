La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: Feb. 7

La Jolla’s Legendary Ladies

La Jolla Historical Society is launching its next exhibit, “Tangible Memories: Recollections of La Jolla Pioneer Women,” on view, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 9 to May 19 at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. Free admission. Curated by Danielle Deery, the exhibit includes artistic responses to the lives and accomplishments of 10 pioneer women by 10 female artists.

The pioneers are: Louise Balmer, Mabel Bell, Florence Sawyer Bransby, Anna Held, Florence Palmer, Lilian Rice, Mary Richmond, Mary Ritter, Ellen Browning Scripps and Virginia Scripps. The artists include: Tara Centybear, Taylor Chapin, Becky Guttin, Bhavna Mehta, Lee Puffer, Bridget Rountree, Anna Stump, Cheryl Tall, Kelly Telebrico and Rebecca Webb. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

You’ll Fall for This Love Story

“Loving Cupid,” a musical/staged reading takes an unexpected twist on the tale of the Roman god of love, when he meets a mortal and falls in love, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Words and music by Luis Aragon, directed by Bryant Hernandez. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Let’s Talk Poetry

Quincy Troupe will read from his new books “Ghost Voices: A Poem in Prayer” and “Seduction: New Poems, 2013-2018,” 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9 at D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave. Troupe is best known as jazz musician Miles Davis’ biographer. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

An Athenaeum Trio

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library also presents three concerts this week at 1088 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The Winter Jazz series presents The Bad Plus, a trio noted for creativity and flair for live performance, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Tickets: $23-$28.

The Bad Plus Courtesy

Sue Palmer, the so-called “Queen of Boogie-Woogie,” will offer a mini solo piano recital at noon Monday, Feb. 11. Free.

The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber series continues 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 with the Curtis Vocal Ensemble, comprised of student vocalists in the soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and bass/baritone registers. Tickets: $40-$45.

Not Your Average Art Exhibit

A three-fold exhibit, “Counter Culture,” will be on view 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Misfit Gallery, 565 Pearl St. Suite 100. The event includes a film screening of “Orange Sunshine” followed by a Q&A, a book signing of “Brotherhood Hasish,” and an original art showcase by Charlie from The Lot. Free. (858) 291-8553. misfitpictures.com

It’s a Whale of a Festival

Learn all about gray whales and their cousins from naturalists and Birch Aquarium staff now through Feb. 10. There will be crafts, conversations and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Expedition Way. Admission: $16-$19.50. (The aquarium is also hosting whale watching tours.) (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Pop-Up Shop

With a focus on women-owned, small business and local crafters, CURATE Pop UP Market is coming to La Jolla: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at The Shops in La Jolla Village, 8800 Villa La Jolla Drive. The market will host over a dozen local vendors selling everything from clothing, gifts, home accessories, pottery, baby and kids to Vegan products. Free. curatepopupsd.com

Make It Music This Week

Steven Schick conducts the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus orchestra and soloist Katinka Kleijn in Philip Glass’s “Cello Concerto No. 2,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Mandeville Lane). Also on the program is Anton Bruckner’s Third Symphony and a premiere by New Orleans composer L. J. White, “Community Acoustics.” Tickets from $15. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

Italian baroque group Accademia Bizantina’s “Musica Serenissima,” is devoted to the great Italian master Vivaldi and to Venice, which means the sound of strings in excelsis, including two concerti for the viola d’amore, a rare instrument that is soulful yet virtuosic. Hear it 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

Accademia Bizantina Courtesy

San Diego’s new Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez, and noted concert pianist Maria Teresa Sierra (a husband-and-wife duo), are credited with presenting a blazing, edge-of-the-seat virtuosity with the precision, sensitivity, and clarity of a premier chamber ensemble. They will perform 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 as part of the La Jolla Presbyterian Church concert series, 7715 Draper Ave. Donations. (858) 454-0713. ljpres.org