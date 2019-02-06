La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: Feb. 7

La Jolla’s Legendary Ladies
La Jolla Historical Society is launching its next exhibit, “Tangible Memories: Recollections of La Jolla Pioneer Women,” on view, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 9 to May 19 at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. Free admission. Curated by Danielle Deery, the exhibit includes artistic responses to the lives and accomplishments of 10 pioneer women by 10 female artists.
The pioneers are: Louise Balmer, Mabel Bell, Florence Sawyer Bransby, Anna Held, Florence Palmer, Lilian Rice, Mary Richmond, Mary Ritter, Ellen Browning Scripps and Virginia Scripps. The artists include: Tara Centybear, Taylor Chapin, Becky Guttin, Bhavna Mehta, Lee Puffer, Bridget Rountree, Anna Stump, Cheryl Tall, Kelly Telebrico and Rebecca Webb. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org
You’ll Fall for This Love Story
“Loving Cupid,” a musical/staged reading takes an unexpected twist on the tale of the Roman god of love, when he meets a mortal and falls in love, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Words and music by Luis Aragon, directed by Bryant Hernandez. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Let’s Talk Poetry
Quincy Troupe will read from his new books “Ghost Voices: A Poem in Prayer” and “Seduction: New Poems, 2013-2018,” 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9 at D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave. Troupe is best known as jazz musician Miles Davis’ biographer. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com
An Athenaeum Trio
The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library also presents three concerts this week at 1088 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
The Winter Jazz series presents The Bad Plus, a trio noted for creativity and flair for live performance, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Tickets: $23-$28.
Sue Palmer, the so-called “Queen of Boogie-Woogie,” will offer a mini solo piano recital at noon Monday, Feb. 11. Free.
The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber series continues 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 with the Curtis Vocal Ensemble, comprised of student vocalists in the soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and bass/baritone registers. Tickets: $40-$45.
Not Your Average Art Exhibit
A three-fold exhibit, “Counter Culture,” will be on view 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Misfit Gallery, 565 Pearl St. Suite 100. The event includes a film screening of “Orange Sunshine” followed by a Q&A, a book signing of “Brotherhood Hasish,” and an original art showcase by Charlie from The Lot. Free. (858) 291-8553. misfitpictures.com
It’s a Whale of a Festival
Learn all about gray whales and their cousins from naturalists and Birch Aquarium staff now through Feb. 10. There will be crafts, conversations and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Expedition Way. Admission: $16-$19.50. (The aquarium is also hosting whale watching tours.) (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu
Pop-Up Shop
With a focus on women-owned, small business and local crafters, CURATE Pop UP Market is coming to La Jolla: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at The Shops in La Jolla Village, 8800 Villa La Jolla Drive. The market will host over a dozen local vendors selling everything from clothing, gifts, home accessories, pottery, baby and kids to Vegan products. Free. curatepopupsd.com
Make It Music This Week
Steven Schick conducts the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus orchestra and soloist Katinka Kleijn in Philip Glass’s “Cello Concerto No. 2,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Mandeville Lane). Also on the program is Anton Bruckner’s Third Symphony and a premiere by New Orleans composer L. J. White, “Community Acoustics.” Tickets from $15. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com
Italian baroque group Accademia Bizantina’s “Musica Serenissima,” is devoted to the great Italian master Vivaldi and to Venice, which means the sound of strings in excelsis, including two concerti for the viola d’amore, a rare instrument that is soulful yet virtuosic. Hear it 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org
San Diego’s new Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez, and noted concert pianist Maria Teresa Sierra (a husband-and-wife duo), are credited with presenting a blazing, edge-of-the-seat virtuosity with the precision, sensitivity, and clarity of a premier chamber ensemble. They will perform 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 as part of the La Jolla Presbyterian Church concert series, 7715 Draper Ave. Donations. (858) 454-0713. ljpres.org
Listen to Southern California’s top opera singers at the next Opera Wednesday concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The artists consist of past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition Winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest artists who have sung all over the world. $10 suggested donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org