La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Feb. 28

Three Concerts

Hear works by Bach, Purcell and Vivaldi, as well as their lesser known contemporaries, arranged and performed by virtuoso recorder player Matthias Maute and his unusual group, when San Diego Early Music Society hosts Ensemble Caprice in “Chaconne: Voices of Eternity,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 at St. James by-the-Sea Church, 743 Prospect St. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

The Athenaeum and Camarada present a collaborative concert series that promises abundant possibilities of “classical meets jazz.” The next one is 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1 with “Sanctuary Suite” a production of world music-inspired jazz grounded in the diverse music of refugees who have found their haven in America, Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets from $30. (619) 231-3702. camarada.org

The Jazz at the Athenaeum Winter 2019 series concludes with Grégoire Maret and Kenny Werner in “Tribute to Toots Thielemans,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The Tribute pays homage to the Belgian jazz musician known for his harmonica and guitar playing, as well as his whistling skills. Tickets $23-$28. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Fun for Kids

Disney’s musical film, “Moana,” comes to the stage with San Diego Junior Theatre performers, ages 8-18, in “Moana, Jr.” March 1-17 at Casa del Prado Theatre, 1800 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. The special pilot production is a partnership with Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group. Tickets: $14-$16. (619) 239-8355. juniortheatre.com

Based on the DreamWorks animated film, “Madagascar,” the JCompany youth theater presentation revisits favorite characters as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey. “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” is onstage 8 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sundays, March 8-24 at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $17. (858) 362-1157. sdcjc.org/jc/

La Jolla Riford Library celebrates the work of Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel on what would have been his 115th birthday, with two events Friday, March 1: A Dr. Seuss-themed storytime at 10 a.m. and a Pop-up Craft-ivity at 3:30 p.m., 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Art Around Town

“Expression through Abstraction,” an exhibit with photographs by Beverly Brock and abstractions by Gladys Jimenez, opens with a reception, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. A portion of art sales will be donated to benefit the Community Center. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

‘Expression through Abstraction’ displays work by Gladys Jimenez at La Jolla Community Center. Courtesy

The Athenaeum honors the late book artist Genie Shenk, founder of San Diego Book Arts, with an exhibition of her work on view through March 9 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Qualcomm Institute’s gallery@calit2 on the UC San Diego campus, will showcase environmentally-informed artistic engagements with the intersection of vertical and horizontal planes, through June 7. “EARTH/SKY” features the work of three artists who explore how the meeting of Earth and sky is imagined and manufactured within complex ecologies of time, aesthetics and power. It opens with a panel discussion/reception, 5 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at 9500 Gilman Drive at Voigt Drive. RSVP requested: galleryinfo@calit2.net and visit gallery.calit2.net

La Jolla photographer and watercolor painter Sharon Hinckley will offer free watercolor classes 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays through June 4 at Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Questions? (858) 775-1083. sharonyogart@gmail.com

For One Night Only

The Off-Broadway hit comedy “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus LIVE” moves through a series of vignettes featured in the 1992 classic guide to understanding the opposite sex, in a one-man show starring Ryan Drummond, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at North Coast Rep Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: $32. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Listen Up!