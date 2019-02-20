La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: Feb. 21

Catch a Concert

Explore the various musical styles that form the roots of the African Blues, when Malian guitar virtuoso Habib Koité presents a guitar workshop, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the UC San Diego Social Science building, 9500 Gilman Drive (off Ridge Walk). Free, but registration required: bit.ly/habibworkshop or call (858) 822-0265.

Percussionist Gene Perry and his ensemble will demonstrate African and Afro-Caribbean drumming and dance styles with audience participation, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at UC San Diego Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Muir Lane). Children and amateurs welcome. Bring your own percussion instruments if possible. Free. (858) 822-0265. bjulesro@ucsd.edu

Husband-and-wife duo flutist Holly Hoffman and pianist Mike Wofford help kick off the 2019 Fourth Friday Jazz concert series with selections from The Great American Songbook, 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Grammy-nominated cellist Amit Peled and pianist Karen Joy Davis join forces in a program featuring one of Rachmaninoff’s great masterpieces, “Sonata for Cello and Piano in g minor,” 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Salk Institute’s Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. $60. (858) 597-0657. music.salk.edu

With a voice that can be boisterous and bold or soft and breathy, Nellie McKay has starred on Broadway in “The Threepenny Opera,” opened for Lou Reed at Carnegie Hall, performed a duet with Eartha Kitt and recorded a dazzling tribute to Doris Day. Hear her in concert, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive. Tickets from $33. lfjcc.org

D.G. Wills Books presents three authors in two events this week: Colorado poet Maureen Owen will read from her book “Edges of Water” and New York poet Barbara Henning will read from her book “Just Like That,” 7 p.m. Feb. 22; then U.C. Berkeley neuroscientist Prof. David E. Presti will discuss his new book “Mind Beyond Brain: Buddhism, Science, and the Paranormal,” 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at 7461 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

Pass the Popcorn!

Inconceivable! The 1987 American romantic comedy fantasy adventure film “The Princess Bride” screens 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright (and loaded with quotable lines!). Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Fundraising Dinner

Friends of the International Center at UC San Diego hosts its annual fundraising dinner 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Great Hall at I-house, 9500 Gilman Drive (off Scholars Lane North at Thurgood Marshall Lane) on UCSD campus. The dinner doubles as a scholarship fundraiser and includes Indian-inspired menu and post-dinner presentation by professor Christopher Wills. Tickets from $25. ficindia2019.eventbrite.com

New Art

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to 500 years of seafaring history and a collection of historic vessels and exhibits, presents two new exhibits: Arthur Beaumont’s “Art of the Sea” and the Plein Air Painters Association of San Diego’s “Sea and Shore,” on view Feb. 23 to Sept. 30 at 1492 North Harbor Drive. Admission $18, with discounts. (619) 234-9153. sdmaritime.org

Ligne Roset La Jolla presents an exhibition of new works by La Jolla contemporary artist Krista Schumacher. Her works (before they come and go as they are sold) will be on view (with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails) 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7726 Girard Ave. RSVP: info@kristaschumacherart.com

The Athenaeum’s spring jazz program at The Auditorium at TSRI features rare local performances by some of the leading artists in jazz, and opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 with Charles McPherson 80th Birthday Celebrations, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. $90-$105 series, $32-$37 each concert. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri

The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber concert series continues 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 with “rising star” Thomas Mesa on cello and 2005 World Piano Competition Ilya Yakushev on piano at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

Fred Benedetti performs solo guitar in “The Renaissance to the Present Day,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets at the door $5-$10. (858) 248-9300.

