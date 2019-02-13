La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: Feb. 14

There’s Music in the Air

Jazz at the Athenaeum Winter 2019 series continues this week, when Aaron Diehl Trio performs 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 1008 Wall St. Diehl, a classically trained pianist and composer, is known for his jazz and modern “third stream” music. Tickets: $23-$28. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Celtic Thunder’s principal vocalist (and Ireland’s popular, young tenor) Emmet Cahill comes to La Jolla for a North American tour to promote his new album, “Blessing of Music,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Tickets: $30-$45. emmetcahill.com

Cellist Peter Stoffer and pianist Glenn Vanstrum will offer a concert of Romantic and Impressionist music, featuring works by Robert Schumann, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Claude Debussy, Gabriel Faure and Cesar Franck, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Two Valentine’s Day Dates

In honor of Valentine’s Day, 31 famous and up-and-coming artists will partner for “One+One,” which opens with a reception 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at Little Bench Art Center, 1298 Prospect St. Free. littlebenchartcenter.com

A Bohemian Concert is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Performers include Jean-Paul Morlet (vocals/guitar), Julio de la Huerta (guitar), Dania Alejandra Tamez (vocals), René Morlet (vocals), David Owen (piano), Jesus Jiménez (violin). Tickets: $25 advance, $30 at the door. Includes valet parking, light appetizers and a glass of wine. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Time for Poetry

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Rae Armantrout will read from her new book, “Wobble,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave. Armantrout teaches at UC San Diego. Free. (858) 456-1800. dgwillsbooks.com

From Russia with Love

Photos documenting a journey from Sochi to the Caspian Sea — including Abkhazia, Krasnodar, Stavropol Krai, the Republic of Adygea, Karachay-Cherkesia, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Osetia-Slania, Chechnya, and the Republic of Bagestan — will be discussed at the La Jolla Photo Travelers Club meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. Presenter is Bill Altafer, considered “the world’s most traveled man.” Free. christam10@icloud.com

Worth a Drive

Trevor Paglen’s work blurs the lines between art, science, and investigative journalism to construct unfamiliar and at times unsettling ways to see and interpret the world. An exhibit of his work, “Trevor Paglen: Sites Unseen,” opens with a reception, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 1001 Kettner Blvd., downtown San Diego. Free. mcasd.org

Grab a cocktail, spot some mermaid siren performers, make a message in a bottle and explore the San Diego Museum of Art’s “Seven Voyages” exhibit (celebrating the newly installed works of art by José María Sert depicting the adventures of Sinbad the Sailor) at the next Culture & Cocktails event, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park. Admission: $10-$25. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.org

‘An Opera of the World’

Malian filmmaker Manthia Diawara reflects upon the perils of south-north migration and the hopes and dreams of refugees fleeing from Africa to Europe, in “An Opera of the World,” 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at the UC San Diego Social Science Building, 9500 Gilman Drive, off Ridge Walk on campus. (858) 822-0265. bjulesro@ucsd.edu