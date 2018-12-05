La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: Dec. 6

Sandemonium

As part of her worldwide tour, performer and pioneer of the one-woman show Sandra Bernhard will perform her new “Sandemonium,” a “psychic break” from the chaos of today, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $41. lfjcc.org

Family Art Experience

Tour the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s current exhibitions and create activist posters, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Family ArtLAB: Printing for Action, 1100 Kettner Blvd., downtown San Diego. The session begins with a tour of the “Being Here with You/Estando Aquí Contigo: 42 Artists from San Diego and Tijuana,” during which participants will explore activism expressed through contemporary art from the San Diego/Tijuana region. The workshop ends with a visit to the Sanctuary Print Shop, a project that invites visitors to work collectively to create protest posters. Free. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Capacity limited to 60 participants. RSVP: (858) 454-3541. mcasd.org

Photo Travelers Club

Christa McReynolds, who traveled to the Antarctic Peninsula and several of the nearby islands in mid-November 2009, will make a presentation about her journey at the next La Jolla Photo Travelers Club meeting, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. “Motor past magnificent icebergs, some huge, others quite small. Zodiacs bring us onshore to watch penguins, blue-eyed shags and seals from very close up. Several short videos show the penguins interacting with their neighbors as they go about their busy daily routines. The Antarctic is a world almost unreal with a power to pull one into its charms,” McReynolds promises. Free.

Sunday Concerts

American Accordion Musicological Society first-place winner Henry Doktorski recorded with the Pittsburgh Symphony and Cleveland Chamber Symphony, performed with Itzhak Perlman, Gil Shaham, Mstislav Rostropovich, Hila Plitmann and others, hear his artistry 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Classical Pianist Jeeyoon Kim celebrates the national release of her album “Over. Above. Beyond.” with a concert 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Concert features collaboration with visual art by New York-based illustrator Moonsub Shin. Tickets: $30. jeeyoonkim.com

Courtesy Jeeyoon Kim Jeeyoon Kim (Courtesy)

Holiday Parties

The Ikebana Floral-Arranging Holiday Party will celebrate 2018 (and the last meeting of the year), 9:45 a.m. Dec. 8 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. All students, beginning to advanced, invited. (858) 337-5671. ikebanasandiego.org/Ohara.htm

Enjoy eggnog, sweets, and grandiose cookie displays by Girard Gourmet, sing along to carols with pianist Sammy Pistritto, and listen to live jazz at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Members Holiday Party, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1008 Wall St. Admission free for Contributing level and above members, $10 members; $15 guests of members. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Guitarist Julio de La Huerta and vocalist Francisco Romero will provide entertainment for a festive evening of shopping, dancing, dinner and drinks at the La Jolla Community Center Holiday Party, 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for members, $15 non-members. RSVP: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Tea Time at La Vie

Saturdays and Sundays in December, the holiday-adorned La Valencia Hotel will host its first Holiday Tea series at 1132 Prospect St. Enjoy an elegant afternoon full of fine tea, small bites and ocean views. Seatings at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Tickets: $49 per person. Reservations required with 24-hour notice. (855) 818-6887.