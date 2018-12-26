La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Dec. 27

Happy New Year!

Ring in the New Year with comedian Steve Treviño, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets from $30. Treviño is considered one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

For the little ones in your life who cannot make it to midnight on New Year’s Eve, the La Jolla Library will host a Happy ‘Noon’ Year dance party, beginning at a liitle before noon Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7555 Draper Ave. Sing, dance and count down to noon just like the adult count down to midnight, with confetti and bubbles. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Switching gears from Christmas and Hanukkah to another December holiday, La Jolla Playhouse’s “The Year to Come” centers on a Florida family that gathers in their backyard to ring in New Year’s Eve. See it in matinees and evening shows through Dec. 30 at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets from $46. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Last Call for Holiday Shows

This year, San Diego Ballet extends the holiday season with its performance of “The Nutcracker,” featuring sugarplum fairies, leaping cossacks and flurries of snowflakes swirling in this magical journey through a young girl’s imagination, performed by an international cast of 100 colorfully costumed dancers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets are $40-$100. (619) 294-7311. sandiegoballet.org

After receiving critical acclaim and delighting audiences as The Grinch in 2017, Edward Watts returns to The Old Globe Theatre for the 2018 production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on stage through Dec. 29 at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. The family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze).” Tickets from $19 for children, $29 for adults. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Work by Jeffrey Brosbe Courtesy

Art Exhibit

In its continued partnership with the Allied Artists Association of San Diego, La Jolla Community Center is presenting the work of John Valois and Jeffrey Brosbe through the months of December and January at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Valois is a painter who also uses digital media. Brosbe is a fine art photographer. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Two Concerts to Catch

Songs of the Season, a concert of classical, popular and religious music, will be performed 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30 at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 7669 Girard Ave. by noted soprano Samantha Harrison. Free. (858) 454-2631.

Listen to some of the most famous opera arias and songs by Puccini, Gounod, Catalani, Tchaikovsky, etc. in the performance of the soprano Anna Belaya and pianist Elena Galitskaia at the next Opera Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets: $40. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Night Sky Know-How

Start the year with your eyes to the sky, when astronomers lead two planetarium shows, 7 and 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 at the Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Learn the latest about the New Horizons mission to the outer solar system, which was responsible for the images of Pluto in 2015. Admission: $19.95, with discounts. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org/events/sky-tonight

Used Book Sale