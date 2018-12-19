La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Dec. 20

Local Art Exhibits

“San Diego: The Architecture of Four Ecologies” looks at our four independent terrains — beaches, freeways, sub/urban and the border — and how they are connected through cars. See it noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through January at La Jolla Historical Society, Wisteria Cottage Gallery, 780 Prospect St. Free. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

Give the gift of art from area artists, as the La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition with everything for sale, “Deck the Halls,” through Dec. 30 at 8100 Paseo Del Ocaso. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and by appointment. The next exhibit “Antarctic Ice,” is on view through Jan. 20. (858) 459-1196. lajollaartassociation.org

Lael Corbin’s “Camber,” Lisa Kanemoto’s “Dark Mirror,” and a selections from the Athenaeum artists’ book collection “Controlled Chaos,” is on view until Dec. 29 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Have you seen the “Earth Abstractions” exhibit at La Jolla Library? It’s on view through January and features the photos depicting everyday objects and common places, but from a completely unexpected point of view — without scale or horizons at 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Musical Interludes

Ahead of the blues & rock ‘n’ roll dance night with the Robin Henkel Band (7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21), dance instructor Alicia Quaini presents a blues dance class 6:45 p.m. the same night at the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $10 per person for the dance party, class free. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Listen to some of the most famous opera arias and songs from Puccini, Gounod, Catalani, Tchaikovsky and others, performed by soprano Anna Belaya and pianist Elena Galitskaia at the next Opera Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $40. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Sound Science for Kids

How does sound travel through different substances? Explore waves, vibrations and make an imaginative music instrument at the Big Science for Little People, “Sound Science,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Taking the Stage

Comedian Alonzo Bodden (winner of the third season of TV’s “Last Comic Standing”) has shows in La Jolla this week: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 at La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets: $20. (858) 454-9176. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

National Comedy Theatre improv provides a highly interactive comedy show, appropriate for all audiences. Guests pick the games, suggest scenarios, help call the fouls, and then ultimately decide which team is the evening’s winner, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3717 India St., Mission Hills. Tickets: $18, with discounts. (619) 295-4999. nationalcomedy.com