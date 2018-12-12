La Jolla Light Best Bets's for Events: Dec. 13

International Interests

The last 2018 meeting of the La Jolla Photo Travelers Club brings Christa McReynolds to show her images from a 2009 trip to the Antarctic Peninsula, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. See photos of icebergs big and small, penguins building nests, and spectacular sites. Free. christam10@icloud.com

From the Benei Menashe tribes in the hills of India to the Inca Jews of the Andes to the Jewish community of Rusape, Zimbabwe (with its own Jewish gospel choir), Bryan Schwartz has visited dozens of today’s most isolated Jewish communities. See his photos, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. A preview of the “Jews of Color: a Renaissance” exhibit follows the talk. Tickets: $18-$20. (858) 457-3030. lfjcc.org

Holiday Concerts

“Hodie-This Day!” a concert of work by one of the best-known composers of the 20th century, Ralph Vaughn Williams, uses symphony orchestra, choruses, soloists for a festive expression of the joy of the holiday season, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets: $18. pacificcoastchorale.org

“Bach’s Christmas Oratorio” carries the listener through the Christmas narrative as seen through the eyes of the angels, shepherds and magi when The Bach Collegium of San Diego presents its first foray into this work, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 at the First United Methodist Church of San Diego, 2111 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley. Tickets: $20-$70. (619) 341-1726. bachcollegiumsd.org

Staged Presence

Due to popular demand, the “Always … Patsy Cline” show at North Coast Repertory Theatre has been extended to Dec. 30. Based on the touching story of Patsy’s friendship with Louise Seger, a fan who continued a correspondence with her to the end of her life, this song-filled production includes hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight,” at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $45, with discounts. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Write Out Loud’s presentation of “The Giving Season” celebrates the importance of giving through six holiday-themed stories and poems read aloud (one by Santa Clause!), 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 at the Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego. Tickets: $25, with discounts. (619) 297-8953. writeoutloudsd.com

Calling All Bookworms

San Diego Park Ranger Parish Rye serves as guest story-teller at the La Jolla Riford Library, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at 7555 Draper Ave. Hear stories, see special ocean items, ask questions and learn how to keep the oceans and beaches beautiful. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

From Michael and Mary to Maverick and Meadow, Richard Lederer’s latest book looks at first names, last names, baby names and nicknames in “The Joy of Names.” He’ll discuss his findings, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Lederer is the author of 50 books about language. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library kicks off the holiday shopping season with its annual book sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18-22 and Dec. 27-29 at 1008 Wall St. Hundreds of books and CDs, DVDs and music scores are gently used and priced to sell. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

The last book talk of the year at Warwick’s is Nicolas Obregon, discussing “Sins as Scarlet,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 7812 Girard Ave. After a brutal murder investigation ripped apart his life, protagonist Kosuke Iwata quit both his job as a detective with the Tokyo Police Department and his country, leaving Japan for the hopefully sunnier shores of Los Angeles. But murder still follows him. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

