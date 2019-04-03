La Jolla Light's Best Bets for Events: April 4

Art All Over

In her art exhibition, “Wonders Never Cease,” artist Lenore Tolegian Hughes takes viewers on a journey that equates wonder with life in paper weaving collages that combine secular and divine images into icons of a thought-provoking new reality. The exhibit opens with a reception 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. and is on view until May 19. (858) 459-3421. sjbts.org

Art lovers of all ages are invited to join The Children’s School to celebrate the 20th annual Great Artists program’s Grand Finale Art Exhibit, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at 2225 Torrey Pines Lane. The program encourages students of all ages to develop an appreciation of art as they study specific artists’ style and explore a variety of art mediums. (858) 454-0184. tcslj.org

Concerts

In a modified performance (replacing the regularly scheduled show with Marco Beasley), Suzie LeBlanc will join the Constantinople ensemble in concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at St. James By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Program includes 14 pieces of Italian mastery. Tickets from $33. (619) 291-8246. sdems.org

Hear a collection of traditional and contemporary musical expressions that is sure to warm your heart in a concert titled, “Music Appreciation: Celtic Folk Music,” 3:30 p.m. Tuesday April 9 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free for members, $15 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

At the Athenaeum

The following events all take place at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

As part of her lecture series on German architect Walter Gropius, Victoria Martino discusses “Weimar: 1919–1925,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. Specifically, the avant-garde painters Johannes Itten and Lyonel Feininger and sculptor Gerhard Marcks, some of Gropius’s first appointments. Tickets from $14.

“Baroque and Blue: Classical meets Jazz” offers an all-embracing list of composers and merging of musical styles in a concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. To name one, the A minor suite for flute by Telemann includes zestful dances of French, Italian and Polish origins. Tickets from $30.

The two-part Dialogues in Art & Architecture series is 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 and April 25 to discuss “Contemporary Art and Social Responsibility.” Dialogues in Art & Architecture is a series of talks on the experimental edge of new art and architecture, addressing architectural design, urban planning, public culture, our changing ecology, and the artist’s perspective on these issues, as models of possibilities for the San Diego environment. Speakers include artist Liza Lou (April 4) and Larry and Debby Kline (April 25). Free.

Book Time

Pulitzer Prize finalist and novelist Nathan Englander joins the Jewish Community Center for a Shabbat dinner and discussion of his new book “Kaddish.com: A Novel,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. $62, with discounts. The comic novel is about a son’s failure to say Kaddish for his father and his subsequent hiring of a stranger through a website called kaddish.com to recite the daily prayer and shepherd his father’s soul safely to rest. lfjcc.org

As part of Warwick’s Books ongoing Weekends with Locals Program, Monique Minahan, author of “The Grief Practice: Stories of Surviving Loss & Practices for Supporting Loss,” speaks at noon, April 7 at 7812 Girard Ave. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

More Than Pink ...

More than 350 breast cancer survivors, supporters, community members, corporate leaders and a leading cancer expert will come together at the fifth annual Susan G. Komen San Diego “More Than Pink” dinner. Hosted by former City Council member Marti Emerald, the event takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Proceeds benefit Komen San Diego. Tickets $200. komensandiego.org/dinner/

Care to Catch a Movie?

“OSS 117: Cairo Nest of Spies” (2006), a parody about a French Office of Strategic Services agent who stumbles upon an international conspiracy, screens 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the San Diego French-American School, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. $9 donations, tickets sold at the door. frenchfilmclubofsandiego.com