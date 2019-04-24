La Jolla Light Best Bets for Events: April 25

It’s All About the Music

As part of their 2019 tour, virtuosos Yonatan Leviim (violin) and Dimitri Zhgenti (piano) will make a stop in La Jolla, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Program includes works by Beethoven, Paganini, Bach, Handel, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Debussy, Prokofiev and Moszkowski. Tickets: $45. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Mainly Mozart presents “Two Pianos — Eight Hands!” by Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic and Christopher O’Riley performing the works of Mozart, Saint-Saens, Rachmaninoff and others, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at The Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. Performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d'oeuvres. Tickets $65. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

Cantamore, a choral group of men and women of Korean descent, is recognized for delicate, yet powerful, performances. Their Spring Music Festival takes the stage, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets $20. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

The Odeum Guitar Duo - comprised of Fred Benedetti and Robert Wetzel - presents “Variations across the Centuries,” 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Mount Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Tickets from $5, sold at the door. Questions? (858) 248-9300.

Staged Presence

Award-winning playwright David Ives has penned six one-act comedies that examine various attempts at relationships and communication with hilarious results that make up “All In The Timing,” on view with matinee and evening shows through May 5 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets from $46. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

‘All In The Timing,’ through May 5 at North Coast Rep Courtesy

San Diego Junior Theatre presents “Seussical,” featuring performers, musicians and technicians, ages 8-18. The Cat in the Hat is your host and Horton the Elephant is your guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person, no matter how small. See it 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays April 26-May 12 at the Casa del Prado Theater, 1650 El Prado, Balboa Park. Tickets from $14. juniortheatre.com

The staged reading of “Rapture, Blister, Burn” looks at the lives of two women who take very different paths after grad school, yet covet each other’s each lives decades later, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Artistic Viewpoints

The upcoming “Grand Small Works Exhibition” focuses on the talents of 12 of San Diego’s most collectible artists, each presenting in small scale; no larger than six-by-six inches. The exhibit opens with a reception, 5 p.m. Friday, May 3 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa. On view through June 7. Free. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Three exhibits – including the work of Jim Machacek “Music in the Key of Blue,” Sibyl Rubottom “Mending” and a collection of Artist’s Books “Images Louder than Words” are on view through May 4 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Works from Sibyl Rubottom’s ‘Mending’ on view through May 4 at the Athenaeum Courtesy

Action for Animals

Wagging Wishes’ upcoming fundraiser “Action for Animals” runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. Multiple rescues and their knowledgeable teams will be on-site with lovable four-legged friends for adoption. Majority of proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the rescue organizations in attendance. waggingwishes.org

International Films

The San Diego International Rescue Committee’s International Documentary Film Series returns May 1, 8 and 15. From the frontlines of conflict to rebuilding life in a new country, these films take an honest look at the reality of the refugee experience. Each screening is followed by a Q&A with an expert on the film’s subject area. Tickets: $15 each, $35 series. Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Schedule: bit.ly/2IOZwLm

For the Love of Books