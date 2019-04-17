La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: April 18

There’s Music in the Air

Joined by bassist Dean Hulett and drummer Tyler Kreutel, pianist Joshua White will present a program highlighting the music of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart (whose partnership resulted in 28 stage musicals and more than 500 songs) at the Fourth Friday Jazz concert, 8 p.m. April 26 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets $18-23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

St. Lawrence String Quartet (joined by pianist/composer Stephen Prutsman) will present works by Schumann, Haydn and Prutsman, 8 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Prebys Concert Hall, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets from $45. Pre-performance talk at 7 p.m. in The Loft, also on campus. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

The three-part Athenaeum Acoustic Evenings Series (featuring a total of nine performers) kicks off with the Jefferson Jay Band, Jamie Shadowlight and Mikerotones, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $30-$45 for the series, $12-$17 a show. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

Mokoomba is one of Africa’s most exciting young bands, dazzling audiences worldwide with their live shows and blend of Afro-fusion and traditional Tonga rhythms. Hear them, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Price Center Ballroom, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets: $30. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

For Girls Who Love Physics

The All Girls STEM Society presents an All Girls Physics Workshop including fun, science-based activities for students in grades 5-8, 1 p.m. Sunday April 21 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Learn about the history of physics, current technology, light and its properties, and more. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Let’s Talk About Art

Learn more about the artists and the works created for the Murals of La Jolla program, during a guided walking tour led by project curator Lynda Forsha, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Free. RSVP: (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Learn about the Murals of La Jolla during a guided walk through The Village, April 24. Courtesy

The next Athenaeum’s Dialogues in Art & Architecture lecture is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25 to discuss “Contemporary Art and Social Responsibility” at 1008 Wall St. Speakers include Larry and Debby Kline. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Chick Flicks

17 female-directed films will be screened at the 2019 Women’s Film Festival San Diego, April 19-20 at Lyceum Theatre, 324 Horton Plaza, downtown San Diego. Festival passes, $75; day-pass discounts. womensfilmfestivalsandiego.com

At The Conrad

Multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist, and is credited with transcending the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres. See him in concert 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at Baker-Baum Concert Hall of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Limited tickets: $85. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Longtime friend of La Jolla Music Society, Gil Shaham, joined by pianist Akira Eguchi, distinguished for his performances for U.S presidents and world dignitaries, bring their collaboration to the stage 8 p.m., Thursday, April 25. Tickets from $35. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Equestrian Performance