La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: April 18

There’s Music in the Air
Joined by bassist Dean Hulett and drummer Tyler Kreutel, pianist Joshua White will present a program highlighting the music of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart (whose partnership resulted in 28 stage musicals and more than 500 songs) at the Fourth Friday Jazz concert, 8 p.m. April 26 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets $18-23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
St. Lawrence String Quartet (joined by pianist/composer Stephen Prutsman) will present works by Schumann, Haydn and Prutsman, 8 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Prebys Concert Hall, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets from $45. Pre-performance talk at 7 p.m. in The Loft, also on campus. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu
The three-part Athenaeum Acoustic Evenings Series (featuring a total of nine performers) kicks off with the Jefferson Jay Band, Jamie Shadowlight and Mikerotones, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $30-$45 for the series, $12-$17 a show. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics
Mokoomba is one of Africa’s most exciting young bands, dazzling audiences worldwide with their live shows and blend of Afro-fusion and traditional Tonga rhythms. Hear them, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Price Center Ballroom, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets: $30. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu
For Girls Who Love Physics
The All Girls STEM Society presents an All Girls Physics Workshop including fun, science-based activities for students in grades 5-8, 1 p.m. Sunday April 21 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Learn about the history of physics, current technology, light and its properties, and more. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
Let’s Talk About Art
Learn more about the artists and the works created for the Murals of La Jolla program, during a guided walking tour led by project curator Lynda Forsha, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Free. RSVP: (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
The next Athenaeum’s Dialogues in Art & Architecture lecture is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25 to discuss “Contemporary Art and Social Responsibility” at 1008 Wall St. Speakers include Larry and Debby Kline. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
Chick Flicks
17 female-directed films will be screened at the 2019 Women’s Film Festival San Diego, April 19-20 at Lyceum Theatre, 324 Horton Plaza, downtown San Diego. Festival passes, $75; day-pass discounts. womensfilmfestivalsandiego.com
At The Conrad
Multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist, and is credited with transcending the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres. See him in concert 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at Baker-Baum Concert Hall of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Limited tickets: $85. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org
Longtime friend of La Jolla Music Society, Gil Shaham, joined by pianist Akira Eguchi, distinguished for his performances for U.S presidents and world dignitaries, bring their collaboration to the stage 8 p.m., Thursday, April 25. Tickets from $35. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org
Equestrian Performance
74th annual Del Mar National Horse Show is underway, with “Night of the Horse,” 7 p.m. April 20 in the Del Mar Arena at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. The variety show features entertainment that will dazzle the family with daring feats and displays of skilled horsemanship during this musical and theatrical performance that includes a 36-horse drill team, an original 1860 Concord Stagecoach, and equestrian teams showing off tricks while riding. Tickets: $21-$28. delmarnational.com