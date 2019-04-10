La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: April 11

At The Conrad

Art of Elan presents principal players from the San Diego Symphony, as well as the internationally acclaimed string quartet Brooklyn Rider and clarinet virtuoso Kinan Azmeh, in the first public chamber music performance in the JAI cabaret space at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets from $35. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Join the studio audience at new Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center for a live taping of From the Top, one of National Public Radio’s (NPR) most popular weekly music programs, 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. From the Top shares the stories and performances of pre-college classical musicians. Tickets from $28. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Concours d’Elegance This Weekend

The 15th annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance returns to Scripps Park in La Jolla, Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 to showcase 130 of the world’s most exquisite automobiles. Parties and special events throughout the weekend. Main event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tickets $75, benefitting La Jolla Historical Society and other local non-profits, includes car viewing, cocktails and more. lajollaconcours.com

Enjoy a free afternoon of music, entertainment, shopping, treats and incredible cars, when La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “Brake in The Village,” noon to 5 p.m. Saturday April 13. Event Maps can be picked up at National Geographic Fine Art Galleries, 1205 Prospect St. Register in advance to receive a VIP “Brake in the Village Guide,” and a chance to win prizes courtesy of Merchants Association members. Eventbrite.com search “Brake in the Village.”

A Visit to Yemen

La Jolla Photo Travelers Club will dedicate its next meeting to Yemen, a place of remarkable architecture and chaotic government that some have call “a failed state,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at Wesley Palms, 2404 Loring St. World traveler Christa McReynolds will show pictures of this fascinating country that she took during a 1995 visit to the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. christam10@icloud.com

La Jolla Photo Travelers Club visits Yemen, April 17 Courtesy

On Stage

A reading of “Bang Bang You’re Dead,” by the Breakthrough Workshop Theatre, looks at the culture that can breed violence in contemporary society, and a heartbreaking introspection of the aftermath that follows. Discussion follows. 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free, but reservations required: bwt.ticketleap.com/bang

“End of the Silence,” a solo play from Bay Area actor/playwright/rapper Dan Wolf finds a Jewish American podcaster making a podcast about his relationship with, and untimely death of, an artist from Germany, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the Garfield Theatre, JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $23 members; $28 non-members. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org

The University City High School band boosters’ “Sights and Sounds Showcase” presents a musical journey with students, staff and special friends, 6 p.m. Friday, April 19 at the JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Proceeds benefit UCHS music programs. Tickets $45, with discounts. uchsmusic.com

‘Green Book’ Screening

The 2019 Oscar for “Best Picture” went to the film “Green Book,” which screens 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in the movie inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class, and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line. Free, but reservations required. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Saturday Art Receptions

In “Wonders Never Cease,” artist Lenore Tolegian Hughes takes viewers on a journey that equates wonder with life with paper weaving collages that combine secular and divine images into icons of a thought-provoking new reality. The exhibit opens with a reception 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. and is on view until May 19. (858) 459-3421. sjbts.org

“The Astronomer's Cabinet” by Arizona artist Robert D. Cocke features new paintings that celebrates the age-old mysteries of the life on Earth. The exhibit opens with a reception 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at R. B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. and will remain on view until May 18. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com