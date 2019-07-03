Solution and Products
Our suite of marketing products serves local and regional and businesses. From hyper-local newspapers and direct mail to audience-specific sections and comprehensive digital campaigns, we service clients’ needs today and help them plan for tomorrow.
Meet the Advertising Team
Don Parks
Vice President of Sales
Telephone: 858-875-5954
Lisa Graves
Retail Media Consultant
Area’s handled include La Jolla (Herschel Ave to Prospect St, Torrey Pines Rd.) La Jolla Shores, UTC area. Ximed, Torrey Pines Rd. Northwest to Torrey Pines Beach & Pacific Beach.
Telephone: 858-875-5955
Jeff Rankin
Retail Media Consultant
Area’s handled include La Jolla (upper Girard, Pearl Street, La Jolla Blvd. to Birdrock) Mission Valley, Fashion Valley Morena Blvd. and Mission Beach.
Telephone: 858-875-5956
Cheryl Trocellito
Retail Media Consultant
Area’s handled include La Jolla (Fay Ave to Kline St., Girard St. North) P. Loma, Ocean Beach, North Park, Hillcrest, Downtown, and Gaslamp.
Telephone: 858-875-5946
Real Estate
Sarah Minihane
Real Estate Media Consultant
Area’s handled include La Jolla, Birdrock, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, Pt. Loma, UTC, University City, Mission Beach, Little Italy, Downtown, Gaslamp, Coronado and Mission Valley.
Telephone: 858-875-5944
Rates (Media Kit attached for each rate)
Retail
Real Estate