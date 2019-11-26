Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Nov. 26, 2019
BACK WITH A BANG! July 4th Fireworks, Summer Concerts by the Sea returning to La Jolla Cove
BACK WITH A BANG! July 4th Fireworks, Summer Concerts by the Sea returning to La Jolla Cove
Two La Jolla summer institutions sorely missed by residents, tourists and merchants alike are set to return in 2020.
BEATING THE ODDS: La Jolla brothers celebrate 90 years together
BEATING THE ODDS: La Jolla brothers celebrate 90 years together
When La Jolla native Stan Stewart celebrated his 90th birthday on Nov. 22 in La Jolla, it was a milestone.
Christmas Parade to jingle La Jolla’s bells on Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas Parade to jingle La Jolla’s bells on Sunday, Dec. 8
To fill the air with the sights and sounds of the season for the 62nd year, the La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival returns to the Village of La Jolla, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Pancreatic cancer discussed at Sanford Burnham Prebys
Pancreatic cancer discussed at Sanford Burnham Prebys
It can’t be often that names like Alex Trebek and Steve Jobs come up in a lecture at the Sanford Burnham Prebys (SBP) Medical Discovery Institute.
FatherJoes.jpg
Meet La Jollan Tom Goodman, a good man
Meet La Jollan Tom Goodman, a good man
If you have driven Via Capri around 7 a.m., you may have spotted an older gentleman picking up trash in his jogging suit and wondered why.
UC San Diego’s ArtPower exerts creative force across campus, across borders with concerts and special events
UC San Diego’s ArtPower exerts creative force across campus, across borders with concerts and special events
ArtPower has been spreading its creative energy across the campus of UC San Diego — and San Diego in general — for more than 16 years. The program’s mission? To present performing and media arts that engage, energize and transform the campus’ diverse cultural life. Each season offers a different experience for the students, performers and community members who witness it. But as always, students come first.
Roundabouts got you going in circles? Here’s a guide to navigating the loops in La Jolla and Bird Rock
Since 2008, there are five roundabouts on La Jolla Boulevard; when going south from the Village of La Jolla through Bird Rock and leading to Pacific Beach.
Roundabouts got you going in circles? Here’s a guide to navigating the loops in La Jolla and Bird Rock
Brits have them. The French have them (30,000, the most in the world). Aussies have them. Mexicans have them. La Jollans have them. You can call them traffic circles, rotaries, rotundas … or as we call them, roundabouts. Five of them have been a fixture along La Jolla Boulevard since 2008. They’ve improved traffic flow, reduced speeds, reduced collisions and reduced auto emissions. But, even after nine years, it appears that many drivers still don’t know “roundabout etiquette.”
Feeling the Twitch: A look inside La Jolla’s hub for video-game streaming
Feeling the Twitch: A look inside La Jolla’s hub for video-game streaming
Online Performers Group (OPG), a San Diego-based talent management group, moved to La Jolla earlier in 2019
‘Narcos’ on Prospect? La Jolla’s shocking drug-cartel connection
‘Narcos’ on Prospect? La Jolla’s shocking drug-cartel connection
LOCAL LORE: On Sept. 25 1992, a normal Friday to everyone else, Heidi Herrera ushered two Colombian drug-cartel intermediaries out of her company’s office building and into a waiting car.
How Great Thou Art: La Jolla church parishioner donates painting
How Great Thou Art: La Jolla church parishioner donates painting
La Jolla resident Phil Reed, right, donates an oil painting of the Virgin Mary holding the baby Jesus to Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Nov. 8.
Charting His Success: TV shows tap La Jolla map dealer’s expertise
Charting His Success: TV shows tap La Jolla map dealer’s expertise
La Jolla map dealer Alex Clausen will soon be featured on not one but two television series.
The Budding Edge: Meet La Jolla’s young entrepreneurs
The Budding Edge: Meet La Jolla’s young entrepreneurs
A fresh crop of pioneers is smashing some preconceived notions about just who owns businesses in La Jolla.
The unscientific story of a La Jollan saved by two crows
The unscientific story of a La Jollan saved by two crows
Last weekend in The Village, I noticed a crow hop across newly laid sod, lift a corner with his beak then check underneath for worms. After a nice long look, the crow dropped the heavy sod back into place. He was unsuccessful. But it was remarkably good thinking. His unorthodox hunt for food caused me to pause. I remembered back to another memorable moment involving crows. Scientists have long recognized the intelligence of crows. Crows and ravens have been seen using tools. But would they assist a human in distress? You be the judge ...
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market: 21 years and still going strong
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market: 21 years and still going strong
Where can you find fresh produce from local growers, crafts from area artisans, live music and delicious gourmet food for breakfast and lunch — all in one place? Just head to the corner of Girard Avenue and Genter Street in La Jolla on Sundays for the La Jolla Open Aire Market, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has become a tradition for so many, but most who attend probably don’t know how it started. That little-known fact is what sets it apart from all other farmers markets in San Diego: It was started as a fundraiser for La Jolla Elementary School 21 years ago.
Advantage Autism: La Jolla tennis clinic helps special needs players thrive
Advantage Autism: La Jolla tennis clinic helps special needs players thrive
In tennis, “advantage” is used to indicate who has taken the lead in a certain type of scoring.
Veterans Day events around La Jolla and San Diego
Veterans Day events around La Jolla and San Diego
La Jollans have several ways this Veterans Day 2019 to honor the brave people who served, and continue serving, their country. • Enjoya La Jolla Salute to Service From 3-6 p.m. throughout the Village of La Jolla, the public is invited to partake in a free afternoon filled with live music, treats, exclusive offers and surprises as part of the monthly Enjoya La Jolla event sponsored by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association.
Kitchen Shrink: Sage and thymely cooking tips for a foolproof Thanksgiving feast
Kitchen Shrink: Sage and thymely cooking tips for a foolproof Thanksgiving feast
With Thanksgiving approaching at gigabit speed, we’re all gearing up for the big day with a main course of stress, and side dishes of angst and doubts about menu choices, modes of preparation, presentation (and dinner guests). To help make this feast a delightfully memorable one, I’ll now take your questions and offer cooking tips.
On The Menu: Bub’s at the Beach is Steelers Nation (in case you didn’t know)
On The Menu: Bub’s at the Beach is Steelers Nation (in case you didn’t know)
You may think Bub’s at the Beach is just another fun restaurant/bar that serves the best jumbo wings in the neighborhood. But you’d be wrong. It’s actually Steelers Nation (as in the Pittsburgh Steelers), according to general manager Andrew Bennington. On Sundays, the restaurant is packed with Steeler fans, some who’ve been coming to Bub’s for up to 20 years, “cheering and doing their thing.”
On The Menu: Bare Back Grill in Pacific Beach offers burgers New Zealand-style
On The Menu: Bare Back Grill in Pacific Beach offers burgers New Zealand-style
In an area packed with restaurants competing for hungry customers, Bare Back Grill’s general manager Kyle Anderson has a theory about what sets his restaurant apart from others. “It is our food,” he said. “We pride ourselves on having the best food here in PB by offering a variety of fresh-made daily items that hit the spot every time you visit.”
Rousing season opener for La Jolla Symphony & Chorus
Rousing season opener for La Jolla Symphony & Chorus
Music Review: Performance notable for more cohesive playing than in past
La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 7-14
La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 7-14
La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 7-14, 2019 ——— • Congregational Church of La Jolla will close its Re-Discovering & Re-Defining America concert series, 7 p.m.
La Jolla’s Best Bets for Events: Nov. 7-13
La Jolla’s Best Bets for Events: Nov. 7-13
La Jolla’s Best Bets for Events: Nov. 7-13, 2019 • The 30th annual Chamber Concert Series continues with Anne-Marie McDermott & the McDermott Trio, 7:30 p.m.
Kitchen Shrink: Fall in love with autumn salads
Kitchen Shrink: Fall in love with autumn salads
This season delivers a bounty of exciting fruits, roots, seeds, gourds and grains to inspire us all to become salad enthusiasts. Here’s how. Green with Envy: Take a break from anemic, low-achieving Iceberg lettuce, and change up with antioxidant rich, brain-boosting dark leafy greens. Crisp Romaine, Caesar’s classic go-to green with a fantastic store of Vitamins A and K; peppery Arugula, a sexy little number with aphrodisiac properties dating back to ancient Rome; tender Mâche with sweet and nutty nuances, and fabulous Frisée with funky, lacy leaves and a bitter edge that wakes up ho-hum salads. There’s more. Delicate, pale green Butter lettuce, frequently “living” with roots still attached, and kale, the king of leafy greens, whether Curly, Lacinato or Dino varieties with sturdy stems and stiff leaves adds a tangy bite.
Student photographers join the pros for Museum of Photographic Arts exhibit in San Diego
Student photographers join the pros for Museum of Photographic Arts exhibit in San Diego
Since 2006, MOPA — the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park — has been inviting K-12 students from San Diego and Tijuana to submit their photographic works to a juried youth exhibition. Each year, there’s a specific theme; this year it was “Dreamscapes,” asking the young photographers to explore their dreams, hopes and fears or create a dream-like landscape with their cameras.
Winning ‘Cambodian Rock Band’ takes La Jolla Playhouse stage Nov. 12-Dec. 15
Winning ‘Cambodian Rock Band’ takes La Jolla Playhouse stage Nov. 12-Dec. 15
Playwright Lauren Yee is hot, hot, hot! According to American Theatre Magazine, she’s the second most-produced playwright in the country this season, and “Cambodian Rock Band” — coming to La Jolla Playhouse Nov. 12-Dec. 15, 2019 — is on the list of the top 10 most produced plays in the United States. It has earned her the Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association Award and the Horton Foote Prize for outstanding new play, and she has been rewarded for her body of work at the highest levels.
New Business Roundup: Coming to La Jolla in November include Cat Lounge, Lash Theory Studio, Community Psychiatry, Black River Caviar
New Business Roundup: Coming to La Jolla in November include Cat Lounge, Lash Theory Studio, Community Psychiatry, Black River Caviar
The following businesses have contacted La Jolla Light to announce their openings.
