Advertisement
Featured News
Two La Jolla summer institutions sorely missed by residents, tourists and merchants alike are set to return in 2020.
When La Jolla native Stan Stewart celebrated his 90th birthday on Nov. 22 in La Jolla, it was a milestone.
To fill the air with the sights and sounds of the season for the 62nd year, the La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival returns to the Village of La Jolla, starting at 1:30 p.m.
It can’t be often that names like Alex Trebek and Steve Jobs come up in a lecture at the Sanford Burnham Prebys (SBP) Medical Discovery Institute.
-
During a contentious review on Nov. 19 at the La Jolla Rec Center, the La Jolla Development Permit Review (DPR) committee voted 4-2-1 that findings cannot be made to recommend the project proposed by property developer David Bourne for the former 76 Unocal Station at 801 Pearl St.
-
Mid-Coast Trolley crews complete largest concrete pour ahead of schedule, Monday On Monday night, Nov. 18, the Mid-Coast Trolley project reached a significant milestone when crews conducted the largest concrete pour of the project to date. 650 cubic yards of concrete were used to form the 670-foot-long deck of the future Trolley freeway overcrossing south of Nobel Drive, one of two points where the Trolley crosses Interstate 5.
-
When La Jolla resident Ariel Wagner read La Jolla Light’s Nov. 12 “News Nugget” story about the disappearance of River the cat, she sprang into action.
-
Nineteen neighbors packed a small meeting room at the Rec Center for the La Jolla Development Permit Review (DPR) committee meeting on Nov. 12.
-
The La Jolla Village Merchants Association (LJVMA) held an unusually dramatic officer election at its Nov. 13 meeting at the Riford Library.
-
La Jolla Town Council’s (LJTC) Nov. 14 meeting at the Rec Center was the public’s first chance to question all the announced candidates for City Council District 1 in one place.
-
Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their opinions about Su Casa restaurant closing; scooters; historic-property fight and more topics
-
There is much to report in the first month of the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District (MAD), beginning with the ceremonial commencement of operations on Oct. 1. MAD has three contract vendors working in The Village. Their work includes landscape maintenance services, litter control/trash collection, and power washing sidewalks and trash receptacles.
-
La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 14-21, 2019 — Weekly list of local activities, events, club gatherings and civic-group meetings
-
“Nails have been a path to artistic expression for thousands of years,” reads a sign at the entry to Oceanside Museum of Art’s supersized exhibition “Tiny Canvases: The Art of Nails.” Farther along, there’s a sign about the history of nail adornment, mentioning “manicure kits dating as far back as 3200 BCE in the tombs of Babylonian soldiers.” Babylonian soldiers? Who knew? Jan Arnold did. She’s the co-founder and style director of Creative Nail Design (CND), the company that co-produced this stunning display of nail art, which opened in October and continues through Feb. 9, 2020.
-
Best Bets for Events in La Jolla and San Diego: Nov. 14-20 include senior dance, chocolate seminar, panda talk, escape room for teens, orchids class, photo travelers club, music concerts, art-exhibit openings
-
In Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys,” a long-retired vaudeville duo agree to set aside their decades-long animosity to re-team for one last performance. But some old habits die hard. The 1972 comedy gets a funny and spirited workout at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, which is the ideal venue for the play. It presents Simon’s works more than any other local professional theater and its longtime artistic director, David Ellenstein, has long provided senior actors — like Simon’s 70-something vaudevillians — the chance to show audiences that they’ve still got it.
Advertisement
If you have driven Via Capri around 7 a.m., you may have spotted an older gentleman picking up trash in his jogging suit and wondered why.
ArtPower has been spreading its creative energy across the campus of UC San Diego — and San Diego in general — for more than 16 years. The program’s mission? To present performing and media arts that engage, energize and transform the campus’ diverse cultural life. Each season offers a different experience for the students, performers and community members who witness it. But as always, students come first.
Brits have them. The French have them (30,000, the most in the world). Aussies have them. Mexicans have them. La Jollans have them. You can call them traffic circles, rotaries, rotundas … or as we call them, roundabouts. Five of them have been a fixture along La Jolla Boulevard since 2008. They’ve improved traffic flow, reduced speeds, reduced collisions and reduced auto emissions. But, even after nine years, it appears that many drivers still don’t know “roundabout etiquette.”
Online Performers Group (OPG), a San Diego-based talent management group, moved to La Jolla earlier in 2019
LOCAL LORE: On Sept. 25 1992, a normal Friday to everyone else, Heidi Herrera ushered two Colombian drug-cartel intermediaries out of her company’s office building and into a waiting car.
La Jolla resident Phil Reed, right, donates an oil painting of the Virgin Mary holding the baby Jesus to Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Nov. 8.
La Jolla map dealer Alex Clausen will soon be featured on not one but two television series.
A fresh crop of pioneers is smashing some preconceived notions about just who owns businesses in La Jolla.
Last weekend in The Village, I noticed a crow hop across newly laid sod, lift a corner with his beak then check underneath for worms. After a nice long look, the crow dropped the heavy sod back into place. He was unsuccessful. But it was remarkably good thinking. His unorthodox hunt for food caused me to pause. I remembered back to another memorable moment involving crows. Scientists have long recognized the intelligence of crows. Crows and ravens have been seen using tools. But would they assist a human in distress? You be the judge ...
Where can you find fresh produce from local growers, crafts from area artisans, live music and delicious gourmet food for breakfast and lunch — all in one place? Just head to the corner of Girard Avenue and Genter Street in La Jolla on Sundays for the La Jolla Open Aire Market, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has become a tradition for so many, but most who attend probably don’t know how it started. That little-known fact is what sets it apart from all other farmers markets in San Diego: It was started as a fundraiser for La Jolla Elementary School 21 years ago.
In tennis, “advantage” is used to indicate who has taken the lead in a certain type of scoring.
La Jollans have several ways this Veterans Day 2019 to honor the brave people who served, and continue serving, their country. • Enjoya La Jolla Salute to Service From 3-6 p.m. throughout the Village of La Jolla, the public is invited to partake in a free afternoon filled with live music, treats, exclusive offers and surprises as part of the monthly Enjoya La Jolla event sponsored by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association.
With Thanksgiving approaching at gigabit speed, we’re all gearing up for the big day with a main course of stress, and side dishes of angst and doubts about menu choices, modes of preparation, presentation (and dinner guests). To help make this feast a delightfully memorable one, I’ll now take your questions and offer cooking tips.
You may think Bub’s at the Beach is just another fun restaurant/bar that serves the best jumbo wings in the neighborhood. But you’d be wrong. It’s actually Steelers Nation (as in the Pittsburgh Steelers), according to general manager Andrew Bennington. On Sundays, the restaurant is packed with Steeler fans, some who’ve been coming to Bub’s for up to 20 years, “cheering and doing their thing.”
In an area packed with restaurants competing for hungry customers, Bare Back Grill’s general manager Kyle Anderson has a theory about what sets his restaurant apart from others. “It is our food,” he said. “We pride ourselves on having the best food here in PB by offering a variety of fresh-made daily items that hit the spot every time you visit.”
Music Review: Performance notable for more cohesive playing than in past
La Jolla Community Calendar: Nov. 7-14, 2019 ——— • Congregational Church of La Jolla will close its Re-Discovering & Re-Defining America concert series, 7 p.m.
La Jolla’s Best Bets for Events: Nov. 7-13, 2019 • The 30th annual Chamber Concert Series continues with Anne-Marie McDermott & the McDermott Trio, 7:30 p.m.
This season delivers a bounty of exciting fruits, roots, seeds, gourds and grains to inspire us all to become salad enthusiasts. Here’s how. Green with Envy: Take a break from anemic, low-achieving Iceberg lettuce, and change up with antioxidant rich, brain-boosting dark leafy greens. Crisp Romaine, Caesar’s classic go-to green with a fantastic store of Vitamins A and K; peppery Arugula, a sexy little number with aphrodisiac properties dating back to ancient Rome; tender Mâche with sweet and nutty nuances, and fabulous Frisée with funky, lacy leaves and a bitter edge that wakes up ho-hum salads. There’s more. Delicate, pale green Butter lettuce, frequently “living” with roots still attached, and kale, the king of leafy greens, whether Curly, Lacinato or Dino varieties with sturdy stems and stiff leaves adds a tangy bite.
Since 2006, MOPA — the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park — has been inviting K-12 students from San Diego and Tijuana to submit their photographic works to a juried youth exhibition. Each year, there’s a specific theme; this year it was “Dreamscapes,” asking the young photographers to explore their dreams, hopes and fears or create a dream-like landscape with their cameras.
Playwright Lauren Yee is hot, hot, hot! According to American Theatre Magazine, she’s the second most-produced playwright in the country this season, and “Cambodian Rock Band” — coming to La Jolla Playhouse Nov. 12-Dec. 15, 2019 — is on the list of the top 10 most produced plays in the United States. It has earned her the Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association Award and the Horton Foote Prize for outstanding new play, and she has been rewarded for her body of work at the highest levels.
The following businesses have contacted La Jolla Light to announce their openings.
Advertisement
-
The La Jolla High School Homecoming game halftime festivities honored past, present and future Vikings, and those in attendance Friday night, Oct. 11 had a lot to celebrate — their beloved football team was on route to a 35-12 victory against Morse High School.
-
PEOPLE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Those dedicated to America’s pastime feel a personal connection to their teams, or even certain players.
-
If you played on the Draper Avenue courts of the La Jolla Tennis Club any time since the 1970s, odds are you know Bob Perry.
-
This update covers two things: 1) the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s (SDCRAA) “Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report” (DEIR) addressing the proposed $3 billion Airport Development Project (ADP) and its impact on commercial jet noise and 2) a new DEIR for three additional 1 million gallon fuel tanks.
-
Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write: The following are Letters to the Editor from recent issues of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues.
-
This update covers the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s (SDCRAA) release of its recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) on Sept. 19, 2019 which addresses the proposed $3 billion Airport Development Project (ADP) and its impact on commercial jet noise.
-
The interests of La Jolla Newcomers Club members are quite diverse, with a variety of weekly and monthly activities and meetups. If you’ve moved to La Jolla (within the 92037 ZIP Code) within the last three years, you are eligible to join.
-
Vikings from the La Jolla High School’s Class of 1979 gathered at La Jolla Country Club for their 40-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
-
The 24th annual Symphony at Salk gala, Aug. 24, 2019 was an unforgettable night of music featuring Broadway hits performed by Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony under the direction of guest conductor Michael Krajewski.
-
The 26th annual “Surfing for a Cure” Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational took place Aug. 18, 2019 near Scripps Pier to raise research funds for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.
-
Friends and family members gathered at the La Jolla estate of Elizabeth Davidson on Aug. 15, 2019 to sing “Happy Birthday” to entertainer Wayne Foster, who was marking his 85th year.
-
For the first time in its history, the La Jolla Music Society was able to host its annual SummerFest Gala in its own “home” — the new $82 million Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center at 7600 Fay Ave., la Jolla.
-
La Jolla resident Mary Sue Lindsay knows her way around a classroom. She was a teacher for 20 years and a school principal for another 20 — in elementary, middle and high school. Hoping to use these decades of experience further, she decided to become an education consultant to help parents, students, teachers and administers solve problems that arise at school.
-
Learning by doing is something most educational experts know is effective, but few schools fully incorporate the teaching style into their classrooms. Not so at The Children’s School in La Jolla. Founded in 1972, the school emphasizes a “learn by doing” method to foster curiosity and encourage intellectual growth. It’s one of several facets of The Children’s School’s progressive teaching methods.
-
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time for recognizing the magnitude of mental health issues in present-day society. For Dr. Azmaira Maker, the founder of Aspiring Families Center for Mental Health and Wellness, the designation doesn’t quite apply, since she and her team address such issues 12 months of the year. Maker established her practice in the Del Mar/Carmel Valley area 12 years ago to provide comprehensive, integrative and holistic mental health assessments and therapy to adults, children and especially families. Maker holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and is a licensed clinical psychologist with more than 20 years of experience. Her team of eight therapists and doctors offer a wide range of treatments, including equine-assisted therapy, and nutritional-and-fitness services for her clients.
-
Tucked away somewhere in the UC San Diego campus, historic revolutionary space Ché Café has withstood the passing of time — and several threats to its existance from the university’s governance — for the last 50 years.
-
The “Infinity Cube” of bioluminescence exhibit opens Friday, April 7 at Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way in La Jolla and will stay up through Dec. 31.
-
During harbor seal pupping season (Dec. 15 to May 15), mothers and pups enjoy the sandy Children’s Pool (aka Casa Beach) to themselves.
Advertisement
-
Last week I wrote about getting my driver license renewed and having to take the written test since I’m over 70. After some 40 practice exams (and 56 years of keen observation at the wheel), I think I can save readers a lot of trouble and just sum it all up in one all-encompassing test. Pass this and you’re good to go.
-
DMV, how do I hate thee? Let me count the ways. The first time your license expires after you turn 70, you have to show up in person at the DMV regardless of how good a driving record you have. I guess they want to make sure you haven’t gone blind and that you still have enough synapses firing to pass the written test. I decided to get my Real ID at the same time.
-
As pies and tarts are the quintessential desserts of fall, here’s a lesson on crusts of all manners to suit assorted palates, dietary restrictions, skill levels and entertaining needs. There are four ways to go with pie crusts: 1) divine, scratch-made ones with choice ingredients have a somewhat complex and time consuming methodology, but well worth the effort; 2) crust mixes need the addition of a fat and liquid; 3) dough balls or pre-made pastry sheets only require rolling into the desired shape, or molding into a pan; and 4) pie crusts a-go-go come ready-made either refrigerated or frozen in pie plates.
-
From time to time, my husband has observed: “It must be really hard living inside your head.” Alas, this is often true. I wish brains could have an off switch where you could say, “OK, we’re done for today! Do not even THINK of contacting me again until at least 7 a.m.” But my brain just never wants to quit. Around 2 a.m. I wake up and start pondering both ponderables and imponderables. They just won’t go away no matter what tricks I use to get them to shut up.
-
Breakfast, hands down, is the most important meal of the day as it “breaks” the “fast” from the previous night’s sleep, fueling the body with essential nutrients while jump starting the brain to take on the morning’s activities. I’ve observed six breakfast styles during my travels, and would like to make some suggestions for getting the most out of this vital morning meal.
Advertisement
Advertisement