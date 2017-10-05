Girls Tennis: La Jolla High School Viking team defeats Francis Parker 13-5

The La Jolla High School girls tennis team, which won the 2016 CIF Division I CIF Championship, is back and stronger than ever. On Oct. 2, the Lady Vikings defeated Francis Parker 13-5 at home.

The team was broken up into three doubles pairs and three single players, so each of La Jolla High School’s six courts had at least one Viking on it. Coach Darice Carnaje said this year’s team has a lot of return players from last year’s championship-winning group.

“It’s basically the same team as last year, and we’re having a good season so far, so I expect it will continue to be a good season,” she said. Standouts from the Oct. 2 match included singles player Alex Kuo and the doubles team of Haley Mossmer and Olivia Doehr.

Ashley Mackin La Jolla High School senior Alex Kuo La Jolla High School senior Alex Kuo (Ashley Mackin)

This week, the Vikings take on Patrick Henry High School, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at La Jolla High School, and then Coronado High School 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Coronado. The last cross-town rivalry of the season will be 3:15 p.m. Oct. 18 against The Bishop’s School at Bishop’s, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. (The Vikings already played, but lost to, La Jolla Country Day School).