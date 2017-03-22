Sport shorts: CIF updates and La Jolla coach hired by Francis Parker School

Bishop’s School basketball loses in CIF regional semis

The Bishop’s School girls basketball team cleared the first round of CIF state basketball championships March 10, when they defeated Harvard-Westlake 63-60. Going into the match, Harvard-Westlake was ranked 12 nationally and 5 in the state against Bishop’s 107 national placement and 21 in the state.

But on March 14, the lady Knights could not overcome the Clovis West Golden Eagles from Fresno — a team with a National rank of 4 and State rank of 2 — and lost 73-32, concluding their successful season.

Coach Marlon Wells said he was “happy” about the season overall. “The girls over-achieved and worked really hard to get that far. If anyone told us at the beginning of the season we would make it to the CIF State girls basketball championships, I would have said no way, but the girls believed in each other and believed in the coaches and went far,” he said.

He added that next season will be one of rebuilding. “We lose three seniors — Alessandra Aguirre, Linette Pan and Destiny Littleton — and we’ll have no seniors on next year’s team. But hopefully we can capitalize on this year with the experience the girls were able to get and grow from there.”

Vikings soccer falls out of CIF

The La Jolla High School girls soccer team lost in the first round of CIF regional championships March 7, 0-1 against Claremont. The attempt at the CIF regional title came after the Vikings claimed a CIF San Diego Division Two championship the week before, its first in seven years.

Coach Kristen Jones said this year’s team worked hard to come together early in the season, and predicts next year’s team will do the same. “Having had the taste of success (by winning CIF San Diego championship) and understanding why were successful, you can just tell they are going to make sure it happens earlier. The sooner they come together as a team, the better they are going to be. Next season I think we’ll pick up right where we left off,” she said.

Coach Morrison out, Coach Roach in for La Jolla football

Almost exactly one year to the day since he took the helm of La Jolla High School’s football program, it was announced that coach Matt Morrison was hired at his alma mater, Francis Parker School.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Morrison was a two-time, all-league quarterback at Parker and coached with his father for seven years. At La Jolla High, Morrison guided the team to a 7-5 record with the Vikings advancing to the quarterfinals of the section playoffs.

Morrison’s replacement will be Tyler Roach, who was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for three years at La Jolla High School before his most recent job coaching at La Jolla Country Day School. According to school reports, Roach led the La Jolla Country Day School Torrey football defense to a CIF Division Four title, Southern California Regional Championship.

La Jolla students earn spots on ‘swimmers to watch’ listing

As swimming season begins at San Diego schools, The San Diego Union-Tribune issued its list of swimmer to watch. Student-athletes from La Jolla schools made the cut:

Boy swimmers: Pierce Dietze (The Bishop’s School), Alexander Santana (University City High School), Brendan Santana (University City High School), Parker Seale (La Jolla High School), Dominick Wallace (La Jolla High School) and Michael Xu (The Bishop’s School).

Girl swimmers: Ciara Franke (La Jolla High School), McKenzie Kelly (La Jolla Country Day School), Leah Parson (The Bishop’s School) for diving and Mia Ryan (University City High School).