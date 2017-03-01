Bishop’s wins 7th CIF title after defeating La Jolla High

History repeated itself at Coggan Pool Saturday night (Feb. 25), when The Bishop’s School girls water polo team defeated the La Jolla High School Vikings to once again claim the title of CIF Open Division Champion. The win makes for the seventh straight CIF victory for the Knights, and the second time in as many years that The Bishop’s School and La Jolla High School squared-off for the title.

Lead by Coach Doug Peabody, the team includes: Paige Geary, Lily Keck, Sophie Devoe, Mia Salatka, Sierra Martin, Katie Scott, Alex Kelber, Bella Otterson, Ariana Bockstahler, Cassidy Ball, Avery Larson, Sammie Stone, Claire Nelson, Maddie Clought, Klara Chisholm, Robyn Carter, Maile Gaarder-Feingold, Georgia Gilmore and Kayleigh Schultz.

With intense defense and frequent interceptions, the game was reminiscent of a tennis match. But thanks largely to Bishop’s goalie Cassidy Ball — who received the game ball in a post-victory ceremony — the score was kept tight and the Knights ultimately came out on top 3-2.

Bishop's goalie Cassidy Ball is instrumental to the victory, blocking numerous attempts at the goal.

The first quarter ended scoreless though several shots by both teams were made, but no side arm or over-the-shoulder throws were getting past Ball or Vikings goalie Bennet Bugelli.

A minute-and-a-half into the second quarter, Bishop’s senior Robyn Carter scored the first point to put the Knights ahead. At the half, it was the only point scored.

Way into the third quarter, Carter scored the second goal for the Knights. From there, with a 2-0 lead in Bishop’s favor, both teams were off. The last two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter saw a third Knights’ goal and two from the Vikings, to end the third quarter 3-2.

Bishop's School Knight Robyn Carter scores two of the Knight's three goals in the CIF Championship.

While the Knights fought to maintain the lead they created, including the strategic calling of time-outs, the Vikings tried to rally and come back. And as the clock wound down to a narrow Bishop’s victory, the Knights spent the last minute and change maintaining possession to prevent a last-minute upset.

In the end, and to thunderous applause from parents, classmates and supporters, The Bishop’s School won its seventh CIF title.