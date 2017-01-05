One Wave Challenge will attempt to break surfing world-record at La Jolla event, Jan. 21

The world-record-breaking One Wave Challenge invites surfers to share a single wave for the benefit of Boys to Men Mentoring Network, a San Diego nonprofit dedicated to guiding and supporting high-risk and fatherless boys on their journey to manhood. This year's One Wave Challenge will attract surfers to La Jolla Shores on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 for the chance to smash the current world record for most surfers riding one wave, a feat accomplished seven years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore.

The 2016 La Jolla attempt to break the record got close, with 97 riders on one wave.

"The One Wave Challenge gives surfers, of all ages and abilities, the chance to participate in something much larger than themselves at the start of a New Year," said Boys to Men Executive Director Craig McClain. "We see the event generating a spirit of excitement and possibility that will inspire our work throughout the coming year."

The second event will be limited to 180 participants. Surfers will be challenged to raise a minimum of $250 to participate, with proceeds benefitting Boys to Men's life-changing mentoring programs. Surfers will be treated to a delicious breakfast, a schwag bag — including a commemorative T-shirt, hat and rash guard — and a beachside concert performed by local beach-rock band, Sandollar.

Running enthusiasts will have the chance to participate in a new wrap-around event: The Torrey Pines Adventure Run. Starting and finishing on the beach at La Jolla Shores, the five-mile run will have runners racing to the back fence of the iconic Torrey Pines South golf course. The scenic race route will showcase the beauty of the La Jolla coastline, while exposing runners to its rugged terrain and expansive vistas. Hosted by Easy Day Sports and timed to coincide with the 1 Wave Challenge, the adventure run will allow runners to finish their race and then watch the surfing spectacle unfold.

The Torrey Pines Adventure Run registration fee is $60. A full-race entry refund will be given to any runner who raises $250 or more for the Boys to Men organization. Limited to 500 participants, the race features a men's and women's elite division, a general classification time-trial start, age-group awards and breakfast.

The La Jolla Shores Business Association is planning a weekend of promotions, events and activities designed to immerse community residents and visitors in the spirit of the One Wave Challenge.

— More details and event registration: 1wavechallenge.org