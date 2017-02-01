iLoveKickboxing offers fitness to members and The American Dream to its owner in La Jolla

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

iLoveKickboxing, the fitness kickboxing studio that recently opened at 7710 Fay Ave. in La Jolla, is helping residents kick fitness up a notch this year. Based on a national model, the studio incorporates the workouts of professional fighters, while making them accessible and fun to the average man or woman looking to lose weight and get in shape.

In the classes, members gear up with authentic boxing gloves and perform genuine conditioning drills and kickboxing techniques on real heavy bags. Passionate instructors motivate and encourage participants to "go the extra mile" to get stellar results based on their personal goals.

The program is based on the popular High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) model that features intense bursts of exercise followed by short periods of rest. Classes are structured for any age or fitness level, and offer a complete body workout in just 60 minutes. In addition to burning an average of between 450 and 800 calories per class (depending on size/gender of the person and how hard they are pushing themselves), members also love the feeling of empowerment and stress-relief that organically occurs along the way.

The La Jolla location is one of 180-plus iLoveKickboxing studios, which has grown rapidly over the past few years. It is the first in San Diego, and the seventh in California with plans to open 75 more by 2018.

"We are thrilled to be growing our footprint in California and in particular the community of La Jolla," said CEO Michael Parrella. "In addition to assisting members transform their lives through fitness, we're eager to show residents how iLoveKickboxing gives back to the entire community by offering residents fun jobs and career paths, and by donating funds to local charities through our ongoing fundraising efforts."

Added owner Mauricio Garate, "Opening an iLoveKickboxing studio in the United States is a dream that I've had for many years." A successful attorney in Mexico City, Garate said he wanted to provide a safer and brighter future for his wife and two daughters, who are still living in Mexico. In order to be hands on at the studio and get to know his members, Garate commutes back and forth several times a month.

"The sacrifices that I'm making right now are completely worth it," Garate said, adding that his family will join him in California this year.

"Not only am I building a better life for my family, I am very grateful to be able to help residents improve their health, become more physically fit and reach a new level of self-confidence and self-esteem."

• View client testimonials at ilovekickboxing.com/testimonials

• View a workout video at youtu.be/ImEhje_0HcE

• iLoveKickboxing is at 7710 Fay Ave., La Jolla. (858) 880-7719.

