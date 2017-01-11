Photos: New City Council member Barbara Bry holds victory party for constituents in La Jolla

Newly elected District 1 San Diego City Council member Barbara Bry celebrated her November City Hall victory with nearly 300 supporters from across the district Jan. 8, 2017 at University City High School. In addition to the constituents she will serve (District 1 encompasses La Jolla, Carmel Valley, Del Mar Mesa, Del Mar Heights, Pacific Highlands Ranch, Torrey Hills, Torrey Pines and University City), Bry was joined by other government officials, who spoke about their hopes for San Diego.

California State Assembly member and former San Diego City Council member Todd Gloria joked, “As someone who served on the City Council for eight years, I know that in many ways, winning the election is the easy part. Now comes the hard part, and I’m so glad to see so many of you supporting her because she is going to need it in the months ahead as she grapples with the hard decisions that come with leading the eighth largest city in the United States.”

Gloria added that when he left City Hall to run for Assembly, electing Bry was one of his calls to action (the others being to elect Mara Elliott to the office of City Attorney and Georgette Gomez to represent San Diego’s District 9). With all three now in office, “I feel tremendous about where our City is right now,” he said.

Elliott, who was elected San Diego City Attorney during the same election cycle as Bry, said District 1’s City Council member had an impact on her decision to run for office. “As some of you know, Barbara started Run Women Run here in San Diego and a few years ago, when I started thinking about running for office, she was the first person I called,” Elliott said.

“She came downtown to talk to me and spent so much time speaking with me. I’m fortunate in that as City Attorney, when you get a naughty City Council member or Mayor, I’m the one cleaning up the mess. I’m so pleased we are going to have somebody of Barbara’s caliber on the Council. She is sharp, she is someone we can trust, and she’s running from the heart. We’re going to have a heck of a year in front of us ... we are going to get things done in the City of San Diego.”

When it was Bry’s turn at the mic, she shared her district-wide priorities (read more about them on A1) recapped her campaign journey, introduced her staff and thanked supporters.

“I am relentless, as most of you know,” she said. “I may be tested at City Hall a few times, but believe me, I will wake up every morning focused on how we can keep our community safe, clean and prosperous.” Bry encouraged supporters to continue communication via community coffees and office hours and told the crowd, “You got me here, you have to help me get where we all want to go.”

— Story and photos by Ashley Mackin