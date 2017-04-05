La Jolla YMCA construction project advances on schedule

With an August opening in the works, La Jolla YMCA is halfway through construction of its new Dan McKinney Family Center on the 8355 Cliffridge Ave. campus. According to YMCA staff, the construction is right on schedule. Once the new facility opens, the current wellness center will move to the new building and the old building will undergo renovation.

Sue Ball, regional vice president for the YMCA of San Diego county, said in a press release, “The expansion and renovation of our branch (a $15.5 million project) will allow us to serve thousands more children and adults for the next 50 years, many of whom are on financial assistance, giving them more opportunities to grow in spirit, mind and body.”

The Dan McKinney Family YMCA facility is set to open its doors in August.