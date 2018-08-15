UC San Diego seeking public input on its Long Range Plan

Through Sept. 12, UC San Diego is accepting comments on its Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the 2018 La Jolla Long Range Development Plan. The Draft EIR can be viewed at: lrdp.ucsd.edu

A public hearing on the Draft EIR will be held 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 23 at the UC San Diego Faculty Club, Atkinson Pavilion, 9500 Gillman Drive at Muir Lane. University staff will explain the findings and the public can give oral and written arguments.

“The proposed 2018 Long Range Development Plan (LRDP) for UC San Diego’s La Jolla campus provides an updated land-use plan to guide future physical development of the campus,” reads the Notice of Completion associated with the Draft EIR. “The LRDP identifies student, faculty, and staff growth projections and development objectives and principles; delineates campus land uses; and estimates new building space required to support program growth and expansion through the 2035-36 academic year.”

The Draft EIR contains an assessment of air quality, health risk assessment, biological resources, archaeological resources, historical resources, paleontological resources, greenhouse gas analysis and reduction strategy, hazardous material records, noise, population and housing, transportation, and water supply. However, whether the report thoroughly and adequately addresses these fields is subject to public review.

Comments on the Draft EIR can be e-mailed to LRDPLaJolla@ucsd.edu or mailed to: Catherine Presmyk, University of California San Diego, Campus Planning Office, 9500 Gilman Drive, MC 0074, La Jolla, CA 92093-0074