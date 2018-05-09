Construction Interruption: ‘Unforeseen bumps’ halt slope fix along Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla

Construction on the Torrey Pines Road Slope Restoration project, located on the south side of Torrey Pines Road between Roseland Drive and Little Street, has experienced “unforeseen bumps” and will be suspended, to resume in the fall.

The announcement was made at the La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting, May 3, by City Council member Barbara Bry’s field representative Mauricio Medina, who told the board: “We had a briefing with City staff and learned there were some unforeseen bumps with construction on the slope restoration, so crews are demobilizing and getting everything to a safe condition, so they can get out and come back after the summer construction moratorium (Memorial Day, May 28, to Labor Day, Sept. 3).”

Further elaborating on these issues, City spokesperson Alec Phillipp told La Jolla Light after the meeting via e-mail: “There were unforeseen underground utility conflicts, and work to protect an existing tree,” and that “there will be additional costs associated with the resolution of the unknown underground utility conflicts.”

Phillipp concluded that the City expects the work to be completed in December.

The slope restoration is part of the Torrey Pines Road Corridor Project Phase II, the remainder of which is slated to be finished by Memorial Day. The scope of work is just under a mile of the thoroughfare, between Prospect Place and La Jolla Shores Drive.

The project includes:

A new sidewalk on the south side of Torrey Pines Road between Hillside Drive and Amalfi Street.

Asphalt concrete overlay with striping of buffered bike lanes along Torrey Pines Road, from La Jolla Shores Drive to Princess Drive, and Coast Walk to Prospect Place.

A flush stamped and painted asphalt median (the current, raised median will be removed) between Roseland Drive and Hillside Drive.

A buffered bike lane on both sides of the street in two segments. To accommodate the bike lanes, vehicular traffic lanes will be narrowed. The lane widths will be adjusted to a 10-foot left lane and 11-foot right lane, a two-foot bike lane buffer and a five-foot bike lane.

A HAWK beacon on Torrey Pines Road, mid-block between Princess and Amalfi streets, via lights hung on a mast arm over the street. The latter went up the first week of May.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon The HAWK beacon in the process of being installed on Torrey Pines Road near Princess Street. Photo taken May 7.

A HAWK [High Intensity Activated CrossWalk (sic)] beacon is a pedestrian-activated crosswalk. Unless activated, the lights remain dark and traffic flows uninterrupted. Once a pedestrian turns on the beacon, it starts alternating flashing yellow lights to suggest a yellow light is approaching, and then it goes to solid yellow, which should be interpreted as a yellow light in traffic. Soon after, the light turns solid red and the pedestrian gets the signal to cross. The last stage is flashing red lights that indicate traffic can proceed if clear.

With the continuation of the sidewalk, the HAWK beacon will provide a crossing opportunity. Other crosswalks and traffic lights on Torrey Pines Road are at Prospect Place (one-third mile away) and another at La Jolla Shores Drive (about a mile away).