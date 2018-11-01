Tarnishing Our Jewel: Litter plagues hillside near Torrey Pines Road

For years, residents along Torrey Pines Road near Pottery Canyon have noticed — and lamented — the trash that piles up along the hillside. Tires, boxes, wrappers and more are left next to parked cars, and manhole covers (missing or bent) create a tripping hazard.

As resident Ted Cosby told the Light: “The City has blamed the people who work at the nursing home across the street, but there are also some people who live in their cars along that stretch that dump the trash.”

Courtesy Litter along the hillside next to Torrey Pines Road near Pottery Canyon Litter along the hillside next to Torrey Pines Road near Pottery Canyon (Courtesy)

Cosby said he’s worked with the nearby La Jolla Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to contact the City about the issues to no avail: “In addition to the trash, there is a major problem with the manhole covers. Two are twisted and some are missing. There are people who walk their dogs along that way and a few people have hurt their ankles trying to walk along there, as well.”

The street itself is swept by the City of San Diego on Thursdays. However, cars are not prohibited from parking there at any time to accommodate the street sweeper, so the edges of the road are not swept clean. Any further attention and/or trash pickup is generated after complaints.

The City’s Environmental Services Department is charged with maintaing the area, and spokesperson Anthony Santacroce said residents are encouraged to report incidences when litter is spotted.

“Normally, when reports of litter or dumping are received, Environmental Services enters the report into its system and dispatches a field operations crew to pick up the debris within a couple days of receiving the report,” he said.

There are three ways to report litter:

1) The City’s new Get It Done app has a Report Litter/Dumping feature;

2) Send an e-mail to trash@sandiego.gov; or

3) Call the City’s Environmental Services Department at (858) 694-7000.

Fellow La Jollans: Please send La Jolla Light your leads of Village eyesores and we will go after the perpetrators. E-mail the scenarios and attach a photo, or call us and we’ll investigate who or what is Tarnishing Our Jewel! Reach editor Susan DeMaggio at (858) 875-5950 or e-mail: editor@lajollalight.com