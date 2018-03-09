Breaking: Student arrested in threat against La Jolla High School

A student has been arrested off-campus in connection with a threat against La Jolla High School, according to the school’s principal. The student has not been identified.

According to a parent that called the Light, a student posted a threat on social media. The threat was brought to administrative attention on Thursday (March 8) and the school organized a lockdown drill the next morning.

La Jolla High School Principal Chuck Podhorsky announced the arrest in a letter sent to parents Friday morning.

“The school has had the support of the San Diego Police and San Diego Unified Police today,” Podhorsky wrote. “I wanted to make you aware that the student who made the threat has been taken into custody (off campus). We will continue to have the support of officers throughout the day.”

Schools in San Diego County — and across the nation — have faced a spate of school threats since the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14.

Friday’s arrest marks at least the sixth that is related to a school threat in San Diego County in recent weeks.

Roughly 1,500 students attend La Jolla High School, a 14-acre campus on Nautilus Street.