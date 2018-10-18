SIO assistant vice chancellor departs, search on for replacement

After just over two years, assistant vice chancellor of finance and operations at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) Steven Gallagher has quietly stepped down from his position and has relocated to Texas.

As part of her report to the La Jolla Shores Association, UC San Diego Assistant Director for Communications & Community Planning Anu Delouri said as of Oct. 1, Gallager was no longer with SIO. “We were sad to see him go,” she said.

SIO chief administrative officer for the Oceans and Atmosphere Section Anne Footer will serve as interim vice chancellor until a replacement is found.

A reason was not given for Gallagher’s departure, but SIO communications later told La Jolla Light he left “for personal reasons to help care for two family members with significant medical issues” and an external search for his replacement is underway with a filing deadline of Nov. 15.

In July 2016, Gallagher joined SIO and was the figurehead for the in-development Master Plan, which was intended to address topics such as circulation in and around campus for students and the public; sustainability and better utilizing native plants to save water and energy; and advice on the replacement of buildings in poor conditions. He was also a presence at community advisory meetings.

“Steve Gallagher had been a great asset to Scripps over the last few years, especially in leading the effort to develop the Scripps Campus Plan to update campus infrastructure. UC San Diego leadership expects this effort to continue with the interim leadership and the permanent role when the position is filled,” said UC San Diego Vice Chancellor for Marine Sciences and SIO director Margaret Leinen.