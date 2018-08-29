Newest Soledad plaque honors Jim Bashor

Remembered for his big heart and strong work ethic, James Theodore “Jim” Bashor (1931-2018) was posthumously recognized with a plaque atop Mount Soledad that was unveiled Aug. 24, when friends and family gathered at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial to hear tribute speakers and watch a special flyover.

His plaque, now on view, reads: “Jim honorably served his country during the Korean conflict and participated in the Berlin Airlift at the conclusion of World War II. His lifelong patriotism culminated in one of the San Diego Zoo’s largest gifts, providing support for the Wounded Warrior Project, providing free admission in perpetuity for active members of the military and their families.”

As part of the ceremony, speakers shared the impact of his Zoo gift, his widow Dianne received a commemorative memorial flag, and guests were treated to a flyover in the “missing man formation.” The aerial salute is often performed in memory of a fallen service-member, and involves six planes flying in a V formation before one breaks off to fly upward, signifying the member’s ascension into the heavens.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon A plane breaks formation as part of the ‘missing man’ salute A plane breaks formation as part of the ‘missing man’ salute (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Dianne said between the flyover and the outpouring of support from loved ones in attendance, the event would be one she would never forget.

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial includes more than 5,000 veteran tributes embedded on black granite plaques, mounted onto 11 curved walls. They honor United States veterans, living and deceased, from Revolutionary War times through to today.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon An enlarged version of the plaque honoring Jim Bashor. An enlarged version of the plaque honoring Jim Bashor. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial is located at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South. (858) 459-2314. soledadmemorial.com