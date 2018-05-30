La Jolla Shores permitters hold off on Lookout Drive projects vote

Although the first project on the La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee (PRC) agenda passed on its first review, the other three slated were not as successful. One project was heard for a development on Calle Del Cielo, and the others were on Lookout Drive.

Applicant Tim Golba presented the plans for the Allos Residence Project at 8333 Calle Del Cielo and sought a Site Development Permit and Coastal Development Permit for demolition of an existing 4,085-square-foot two-story-over-basement-garage single-family residence and construction of new 5,958-square-foot two-story-over-basement and basement-garage single-family residence.

Golba said the project is “basically retaining what is there right now (in terms of) the concept of a house … the garage will be rebuilt about nine inches lower than it is right now. The house will be dropped down as much as we could but still allow drainage. It’s basically this house (that is there now) but rebuilt and modernized. The footprint is less than it is now.”

The proposed front and rear yard setbacks are increased, from just over 26 feet to 28-and-a-half feet in the front, and from just over 83 feet to nearly 93 feet in the rear. The side yards are being reduced from almost 15 and 21 feet to 8 and 12 feet.

The house will also be inverted, so the majority of living spaces — such as bedrooms and dining areas — would be on the second floor because “the view is so much better up there,” Golba said. On the second floor, there is a roof deck that pulled back to be “invisible from the street.”

Because the house is has several panes of glass, he explained placement measures he had taken to preserve privacy and that he was using “high performance glass” to avoid glare and heat to the residents or neighbors.

Of the neighbors he met with, Golba said most were supportive, save for one.

A PRC motion to support the project passed 5-1-1. It proceeds to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for ratification.

However, three projects proposed by the same applicant for Lookout Drive were asked to come back after more than an hour-and-a-half of discussion. The committee had a series of questions about these three projects and asked the applicant to come back with 10 items of information and clarifications.

The applicant seeks to develop a two-story 4,070-square-foot single-family residence located on a vacant lot at 7729 Lookout Drive. In a second project, the applicant looks to develop two detached, two-story, single-family residences totaling 7,132 square feet on two existing vacant parcels at and adjacent to 7729 Lookout Drive.

The applicant’s representative agreed to return to a future meeting.

