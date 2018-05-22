City Council votes against scooter ban on boardwalks in La Jolla Shores, PB and Mission Beach

An attempt to ban electronic scooters on boardwalks in La Jolla Shores, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach failed at the San Diego City Council meeting May 22. However, the proposal will go before the Council’s public safety committee for further vetting and review, and will come back before the City Council at a future date.

District 2 Council member Lorie Zapf (whose district includes PB and Mission Beach) presented two items: one to introduce and adopt an emergency ordinance to amend the San Diego Municipal Code to add a definition of “motorized scooter,” and a second to introduce an ordinance to amend the Municipal Code to add a new section “related to prohibiting the operation of motorized scooters on the boardwalk in Mission Beach and Pacific Beach, Mission Bay Park Bayside Walk, and La Jolla Shores Boardwalk.”

During public testimony, speakers called the scooters a “danger,” a “hazard” and said riders are going at “break-neck speeds.” They asked for the ordinance proposal to be extended to downtown and other areas. At issue is the speed at which these scooters can reach, which is faster than that of pedestrians, bicycles and man-powered skates and skateboards.

“This issue came to me from the community,” said Council member Zapf. “I’m responding to so many people throughout the community groups that have seen too much and to a public safety issue. … We are not proposing a ban, these vehicles can still be used in the City, this is just for the boardwalks. This is not an accident waiting to happen, these accidents have happened,”

District 1 Council member Barbara Bry, who represents La Jolla, said she was in favor of the ordinance.

“A few weeks ago, my husband and I were walking … and I counted 30 scooters, some going really fast, and we did not see one person wearing a helmet. The electric scooters and other forms of transportation are innovative options and I want these companies to succeed. But we need smart, flexible and fair regulations.”

Among those in opposition were District 3 Council member Chris Ward, who implied there is a hastiness to “ban everything” and questioned whether an emergency ordinance is the most appropriate route, noting the last time one was used was to ban a street drug.

He asked whether accident, speeding or usage data was collected for La Jolla, and learned it was not.

“So we’re doing something based on anecdotal information and I don’t know if that’s a good foundation for policy making,” he said.

District 7 Council member Scott Sherman, also in opposition, argued the issue could be better solved with education and riders using them properly rather than banning the vehicles themselves.

“We can’t just ban something just because some people are acting irresponsibly. And, frankly, I’m shocked that people are acting irresponsibly at the beach. To me, this is a knee-jerk reaction to some complaints from the community,” he said.

The motion to adopt the emergency ordinance failed 6-3.

The motion to introduce an ordinance pertaining to the prohibition of scooters failed 5-4.