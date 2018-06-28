Rotary Club of La Jolla creates ‘Welcome Garden’ on Torrey Pines Road

The triangular slice of land that greets commuters and visitors coming into The Village on Torrey Pines Road (at La Jolla Shores Drive) got some TLC from the Rotary Club of La Jolla — a recently completed landscaping project dubbed “The Welcome Garden.”

Initiated by Rotarian Cindy Goodman in 2016, and carried to completion by Rotarian Judy Nelson, the project called for removing the former landscaping and adding drought-resistant plants and ground cover. A Rotary Club of La Jolla sign was posted on the grounds to finish-off the project.

“They are just baby plants now, but they will grow and fill in the spaces,” Nelson said. “Our Rotary Club wanted to beautify that spot because it was pretty run down, and this project passes the four-way test in Rotary.”

The four-way test is: 1) Is it the truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

An anonymous donor contributed $10,000 for the project.

“With the help of City of San Diego Deputy Director Casey Smith, Aztec Landscaping and a private donor, the Rotary Club of La Jolla was able to complete this Welcome Garden,” Nelson said. Additional committee members involved with the effort included Goodman, John Donaldson, William Boehm and Charles Dick.

— The Rotary Club of La Jolla meets noon Tuesdays at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Lunch is $30. Guests welcome. To learn more, visit rotarycluboflajolla.com