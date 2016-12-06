Group gives La Jolla Post Office a holiday gift

Now, four years since the community effort to save the La Jolla Post Office Building at 1140 Wall St., the building and its landscaping are looking pretty tired. Heeding the call to preserve historically-designated sites, the Landmark Group of La Jolla Historical Society (LJHS) decided to do something about it. On Dec. 2, volunteers gathered in front of the Post Office to trim the drooping palm trees, revitalize the landscaping, and deck the halls with holiday greenery. RLP Development donated gardening services and helped with project.

LJHS board member Seonaid McArthur spearheaded the effort. “My mother used to own a store on this street, and my grandfather used to live across the street, so this is a very sentimental landmark for me,” she said. Work continued throughout the weekend with the restoration and painting of the stairs at the front and the side entrances by volunteer John Peek.