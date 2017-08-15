NEWS NUGGETS: La Jolla Light Aug. 17 issue: Author Ann Patchett to speak at UCSD Library dinner

Ann Patchett will share her life and work as a New York Times bestselling author, independent bookstore owner and literary advocate, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, as part of the UC San Diego’s Dinner in the Library, held in the Geisel Library building.

Proceeds will support the Geisel Library Revitalization Initiative to modernize its interior public spaces. Because of the significance of the plans to student learning and the campus overall, Chancellor Pradeep Khosla will match gifts raised up to $1 million, doubling the impact of donations.

Patchett is the author of seven novels, including “Bel Canto,” which received the Orange Prize and the PEN/Faulkner Award. She has also written three books of nonfiction, including “Truth & Beauty, What Now?” and “This is the Story of a Happy Marriage.” She’s received numerous awards and fellowships.

In 2011, the last independent bookstore in Nashville, Tenn., closed. Instead of mourning the loss, Patchett took action and opened her own bookstore, Parnassus Books, with publishing veteran Karen Hayes. “When there isn’t a bookstore in your city, there is an incredible void … a bookstore isn’t just the place you come to buy books; it’s a community center,” explained Patchett in a video that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. “It’s the place where you bring your kids for story hour. It’s the place where terrific authors give readings. Books give us empathy; and that’s what makes us more compassionate people.”

Jeanne Jones of La Jolla is serving a second term as event Chair. The dinner will include a cocktail reception, an opportunity to learn from UCSD students about their research projects, and a Champagne and dessert reception. Tickets are $300 per person or $2,400 per table at lib.ucsd.edu/dinner or (858) 534-7021.

Braille Institute seeks volunteers

The Braille Institute San Diego is looking for volunteers interested in helping with its the award-winning library, technology lab, course instruction, special events and more. There is also need for a facilities assistant and lunchroom guides. Becoming a Braille Institute volunteer is a way for community groups to get involved and help those in need.

If interested, attend the orientation session 2-3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at the Center, 4555 Executive Drive. For more details, call the volunteer office at (858) 404-5009. brailleinstitute.org/sandiego

County: Back-to-school shoppers should monitor receipts

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, families with children in elementary through high school grades will spend an average of $687 this year on clothing, electronics, shoes and school supplies. Families of college students will see that bill jump to $969. The last thing anybody wants is to be overcharged by faulty cash register price scanners.

Every year, the County Department of Agriculture, Weights & Measures inspects thousands of businesses to make sure the equipment that scans, weighs and measures the things consumers buy are charging people accurately. And every year they find overcharging errors.

The best way to protect against being overcharged is: 1) Always verify receipts and immediately notify store management of any price discrepancies. 2) Stores are required to display the price of the item as you are buying it. Watch the cash register display screen as your items are being scanned. 3)Take sales advertisements with you when you’re shopping to verify prices. Stores cannot legally charge you more than their lowest advertised price.

If you’re overcharged and can’t resolve the issue, contact the County at 1 (888) TRUE SCAN (1-888-878-3722), or send an e-mail to sdcawm@sdcounty.ca.gov. You can also contact the department on the County’s free “Tell Us Now!” app.

‘Chasing Coral’ to screen Aug. 17 with panel

Scripps students will share the stoke they feel about the ocean with a free, public screening of “Chasing Coral,” an ocean adventure starring a team of divers, photographers and scientists setting out to discover why reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate which captures breathtaking underwater beauty in the process.

The screening is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Scripps Seaside Forum on the Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) campus, 8610 Kennel Way, and will feature a conversation with the film’s director Zack Rago as well as a panel of coral reef experts from SIO.

The screening is part of the on-going community event series, Salty Cinema, featuring ocean themed films screened in San Diego. Ranging from scientific to inspirational, Salty Cinema features films big and small, including short films made by Scripps students. (858) 534-5604.

Card players invited to Game Days for children’s charity

La Jollan Marguie Bartels invites the community to “meet friends, enjoy camaraderie, taste luscious food and engage in activities to sharpen your brain all in one day!” She speaks of Game Day events, a creative way to support St. Germaine Children’s Charity. Game Days meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. Participants form their own groups to play bridge, Rummikub, Mah-jongg, canasta or any game of their choice, a buffet lunch is served, and play ends around 2 or 2:30 p.m.

“Both men and women are welcome to attend,” Bartels said. “It is a fun day and benefits a great cause. We usually average seven tables and would love to see more people join us. Please call me with any questions. The next Game Day is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Reservations are due by Friday, Sept. 1.”

The fee is $35 per person, and a portion goes to St. Germaine to support child abuse prevention programs in San Diego County. Reservations are a must by calling Bartels at (650) 430-3177 or e-mailing marguieb@gmail.com

UCSD appoints Vice-chancellor for Academic Affairs

Elizabeth H. Simmons has been appointed Executive Vice-chancellor for Academic Affairs at UC San Diego, effective Sept. 18.

Since 2017, Simmons has served as Associate Provost for Faculty and Academic Staff Development at Michigan State University, leading the Academic Advancement Network, which is charged with helping all 5,500 academic employees grow as teachers, scholars and leaders across the arc of their careers.

She has also held the position since 2007 of Dean of Lyman Briggs College, a residential college that focuses on the study of science in historical, philosophical and sociological context.