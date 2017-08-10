La Jolla Light News Nuggets: Aug. 10

Charles Frank Bolden, Jr. earns Nierenberg Prize

Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego has named retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General and former NASA Administrator Charles Frank Bolden Jr. as the recipient of its 2017 Nierenberg Prize for Science in the Public Interest. The public is invited to attend the award ceremony Oct. 17 at the Robert Paine Scripps Forum for Science, Society and the Environment on the Scripps campus. More event details will be announced soon.

The Nierenberg Prize, presented annually by Scripps Oceanography, includes a bronze medal and $25,000. Since the first prize in 2001, recipients have included newscaster Walter Cronkite, primatologist Jane Goodall, and filmmaker James Cameron, among others.

Bolden served as NASA Administrator July 2009 to January 2017. In this position, he oversaw a new era of exploration, focused on full use of the International Space Station, as well as new space and aeronautics technology development. He prepared the agency for manned space exploration beyond the moon through development of the Orion spacecraft that will carry astronauts to deep space destinations, including asteroids and Mars.

“Being selected to receive the 2017 Nierenberg Prize surpasses my wildest imagination of any recognition I could possibly receive for being allowed to pursue a passion for education inherited from my parents — Charles and Ethel Bolden — who devoted their entire lifetimes to teaching and making the lives of black students in segregated Columbia, South Carolina better and more productive,” Bolden said.

Eclipse-viewing parties set for La Jolla, Balboa Park

To view the partial solar eclipse — when the moon passes between Earth and the sun — happening around 10:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, the La Jolla Riford Library and the Fleet Science Center are hosting parties so people can safely view the eclipse. The eclipse will be in progress and visible from San Diego between 9:07 a.m. until about 11:45 a.m.

According to The Fleet, the Great American Eclipse will occur over North America. This is the first total solar eclipse visible in the continental U.S. in over 38 years (the total eclipse will not be visible in San Diego, only a partial eclipse) and there won’t be even a partial solar eclipse visible from San Diego after this until 2023.

Around 10 a.m. the day of, the Riford Library will have hands-on activities, snacks and a free eclipse-safe glasses (remember, never look directly into the sun!) for children at 7555 Draper Ave. Learn more at (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

At The Fleet, a free, viewing party will include pinhole projector-making workshop, an ask-an-astronomer opportunity and viewing glasses for sale. There will be other astronomy-related events in the weeks leading up to the big day. 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. Learn more at fleetscience.org

White Sands to gradually unveil renovation projects

White Sands La Jolla senior living community is nearing a $20 million renovation to its west campus, which it will unveil in early 2018. According to press material, the west campus is comprised of north, central and south wings that stretch more than 600 feet along Marine Street Beach. Each wing will open in phases during the next few months, with the project expected to be completed early in the new year.

New amenities include: a redesigned beauty salon; new pet wash station, library, bistro and wine bar; and updates to the game room, hobby room, business center.

“This project is a complete reimagining of our west campus,” said Gary Boriero, executive director of White Sands. “All our residents will notice a significant improvement in comfort and design, and the amenities, dining spaces and other common areas we’re investing in will benefit everyone who lives in and visits White Sands.”

White Sands La Jolla combines a seaside location and resort-style amenities with a complete suite of living options only found in a continuing care retirement community. For more information, visit the campus at 7450 Olivetas Ave. (858) 281-5335.

La Jolla yogi plans to teach at One Love fundraiser

The One Love Movement, a nonprofit aimed at raising awareness and support for at-risk children, will host its sixth annual Charity Yoga Event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 in downtown San Diego at the Waterfront Park. La Jolla resident Mandy Burstein will serve as a guest yoga instructor. The event will feature a 90-minute yoga practice with music by Dub Sutra, followed by a wine and beer garden. Proceeds will support under-served youth with a large portion staying locally in San Diego and a percentage being sent abroad to The One Love Shelter in India, which cares for 19 children.

Funds from past events have been dispersed to Monarch School, San Diego Youth Services, and Outdoor Outreach to assist with education, foster youth and opportunities to grant outdoor excursions. Funds have also been donated to assist with the fight against human trafficking in San Diego. Tickets from $27. serveyourheart.org

Room & Board coming to UTC

Room & Board, the Minneapolis-based retailer selling modern American-made furniture and accessories, plans to open a 17,000-square-foot showroom at Westfield UTC in late summer. Construction has begun at the 4545 La Jolla Village Drive store.

“We’ve been listening closely to our valued San Diego customers, who have been shopping our Costa Mesa and Culver City locations for years, and we are thrilled to announce we’re opening a San Diego showroom at Westfield UTC,” said Dana Backer, director of customer experience. “The showroom will bring to life our thoughtful room settings and feature an exceptional outdoor space — all in an inviting and comfortable atmosphere.” The La Jolla location is Room & Board’s 15th store. roomandboard.com

Former Viking selected to Team USA at World University Games