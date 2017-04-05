NEWS NUGGETS APRIL: Pearl Street in La Jolla gets a bus shelter

UPDATES:

As part of a citywide upgrade to bus stops, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) replaced bus-stop benches in La Jolla in January, and on March 24, converted one bus stop bench on Pearl Street at La Jolla Boulevard into a “bus shelter.”

“MTS has made a commitment to improve all of our passenger amenities,” said Rob Schupp, MTS spokesperson. “These new benches will not only improve the streetscape, but their higher quality will attract higher advertising revenues, which are used to help maintain our level of service.”

Like their predecessors, advertisements will be allowed on most benches. Press material states that shelter installation will take place over the next five years and cost $6.4 million. MTS currently has 450 shelters, so the improvement project will not only replace existing shelters, but include up to 150 additional shelters for passengers. Shelter amenities include: solar and LED lighting systems, dual purpose receptacles for trash and recycling, five-foot custom aluminum benches, larger and easy-to-read display cases for system maps and timetables, and custom roof design preventing rain runoff from the shelter’s front and side openings shelter.

‘Sunsets on the Boulevard’ in Bird Rock, April 7

Downtown Bird Rock will host “Sunsets on the Boulevard,” Friday, April 7, where stores and restaurants will remain open after 8 p.m. with special promotions and raffle prizes for some neighborhood mingling.

The Bird Rock Community Council (BRCC) is organizing the event to “see our merchants thrive and our community get out and have fun,” said BRCC merchant liaison Ron Fineman in a press release. “We promote community spirit. If successful, we plan to continue this event, like other neighborhoods in San Diego do.”

Wheelchair Over-the-Line Tourney April 8

The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC) will present its 39th annual Wheelchair Over-the-Line Tournament, Saturday, April 8 at 851 Harbor Drive. Top level wheelchair athletes from across San Diego and the Southwest will compete in both Junior and Adult divisions during this daylong event. Wheelchair Over-the-Line is a variation of the traditional Over-The-Line featuring three-player teams that play on four courts.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs through 9 a.m. Entry for the tournament is free and a complimentary lunch will be served to all athletes. A mini clinic on the rules and format of Over-The-Line (OTL) will be offered at 8:30 a.m. preceding the official start of the games. A chair repair booth will also be provided for the athletes.

Family, friends and OTL enthusiasts are invited to cheer on the teams and enjoy music and displays. Admission is free.For more details, visit ombac.org or send an email to info@ombac.org

School district suggests layoffs in budget crisis

Layoff notices proposed to resolve the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) $124 million budget deficit have been issued to employees. According to SDUSD reports, “The total number of positions eliminated by the Board … across all classifications is 977. … These employees are being notified of their impacted status and offered options, which vary according to their hours, seniority and previous positions held. The actual number of employees affected in this group will also decrease as employees choose early retirement or leave for other reasons.”

Known as the “Golden Handshake,” eligible teachers are offered early retirement in exchange for one year’s salary paid over five years. Those who were offered the early retirement have until April 21 to announce whether they will accept it. At that point, the SDUSD will confirm how many employee positions will need to be terminated.

“We anticipate that many employees who receive layoff notices at this point will, in fact, have positions in the District when the new school year begins. The actual number of impacted staff will continue to decrease (and layoff notices will be rescinded) as employees choose early retirement or leave for other reasons. Therefore, the final number of layoffs will continue to change until the process concludes,” SDUSD wrote on an informational page on the subject: sandiegounified.org/stableschools

Rumors have also circulated that Visual And Performing Arts (VAPA) programs would be reduced or eliminated. But a letter from VAPA advisory council chair Jeanne Christensen and VAPA director Russ Sperling reads: “Despite the tough fiscal constraints facing the district, we have full confidence — and the personal support of district leaders — that all four arts disciplines will continue to live within our schools. Dance, Music, Theater and the Visual Arts will continue to be taught by highly-qualified teachers at every instructional level — elementary, middle and high school.”

It is not yet known how many La Jolla positions or programs would be reduced or eliminated. The decision will not be finalized until later this year.

New operator needed for Torrey Pines Gliderport

The City of San Diego is searching for a new Torrey Pines Gliderport operator. Possible tenants have until April 10 to apply. There is $3,412 annual fee and a 10-year minimum lease involved. There is no on-site power, water or sewer supply.

Applicants must have at least three years of experience running a similar operation in the last five. It’s also stipulated that tenants shall not provide food in polystyrene foam packaging. For more information, email roswithas@sandiego.gov or call (619) 236-6721.

La Jolla permit reviewers nix meetings due to lack of projects

The La Jolla Development Permit Review (DPR) committee’s March 14 and March 21 meetings were canceled due to lack of projects to review. The committee met Feb. 21 to hear one courtesy presentation, but the Feb. 14 and Jan. 17 meetings were also canceled.

The number of development projects reviewed by DPR has decreased over the years, according to an investigation conducted by the La Jolla Light. In 2015, the committee overlooked a record number of projects with 36 entries. In 2014, it considered 31. In 2016, it conducted 22 project reviews. So far in 2017, no projects have come forward for formal review.

DPR member Diane Kane told the Light she has “no idea” why there aren’t any projects coming before the committee. “Building is cyclic, so this could just be a slow period,” she said, adding that many builders have lately preferred the “50 percent remodel” option that allows a builder to elude the community review process by keeping 50 percent of the existing building on a property.

Appeal process open for new City street lights