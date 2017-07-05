La Jolla News Nuggets July 6-13

UTC Girl Scouts complete 100 Days of Service project

To mark the centennial birthday of Girl Scouts San Diego, Girl Scouts throughout the County have been out in full force, doing 100 days’ worth of good deeds. As part of a challenge called “100 Days of Girl Scouts,” troops and individual members took action in their communities to make the world a better place. The 100 Days of Girl Scouts Challenge (March 12-June 19) coincided with the national birthday of Girl Scouting.

University City Girl Scout Junior Troop 3884 chose San Diego Humane Society as the beneficiary of their work. After brainstorming, the Scouts decided to make goodie bags for people adopting dogs, cats and rabbits. The enterprising fifth-graders funded the activity, which doubled as the troop’s Bronze Award project, with proceeds from their Girl Scout Cookie earnings, combined with donations from Purina, Petco and Pura Natural Pets. They filled each bag with food, treats, pet care items, handcrafted toys created from recycled materials and personalized notes.

Continuing the celebration, a fundraiser for adults is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Scout Campus, 1231 Upas St., Balboa Park. Dubbed “Urban Campout,” the fundraiser will invite supporters to don their glittery best for an evening of games, auction items, food, drinks and dancing to the music from a live band. sdgirlscouts.org/uc

The Cottage restaurant plans remodel, may add a fireplace

The Cottage restaurant at 7702 Fay Ave. is in the planning stages of what management is calling the “Cottage La Jolla refresh.”

Assistant General Manager Trevor LeClair said although preliminary, the remodel could include adding a fireplace, remodeling the interior to replace the seafoam green wallpaper with natural wood finishes, and other interior upgrades, but still “keep it the classic Cottage people love.” He added the work was supposed to be complete before the summer tourist season, but a delay pushed work back. Unsure of a specific date, LeClair said the remodel would likely begin in late fall.

La Jollan contributes essay to new book about Paris

Writer Susan Vreeland of La Jolla is one of the contributors to “A Paris All Your Own,” which will have its San Diego launch July 13. The book examines the fascination with the City of Lights, as told through the stories of nearly 20 women writers. All the contributors have written books connected to Paris, yet their personal stories of the city are wildly different.

For example, Vreeland peeks behind the stereotype of snobbish Parisians to show readers the genuine kindness of real people, and Julie Powell (author of “Julie and Julia”) looks at the food scene and running around with young children.

A San Diego book talk with some of the authors will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Le Parfait Paris, 555 G St. downtown. The book is available for purchase on amazon.com

Sailing exhibit moves over to San Diego History Center

An exhibit on America’s Cup sailing race — which was held in San Diego in 1988, 1992 and 1995 — is moving from the Hall of Champions to the San Diego History Center this summer. The America’s Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, predating the modern Olympic Games by 45 years, and along with the Olympics, is considered the pinnacle of sailing achievement.

In addition to the focus on the America’s Cup, the collection showcases San Diego’s many Olympic and World Champions, early sailing history, the science behind sailing, and where to sail in San Diego. Many of these materials will be exhibited by the Port of San Diego at the “B” Street Cruise Ship Terminal starting in late July.

In October, San Diego will host the Extreme Sailing Series on San Diego Bay in foiling catamarans similar to those currently racing in the America’s Cup. sandiegohistory.org

Courtesy Dexter Lacambacal, The Marine Room Chef de Cuisine Ron Oliver holding his ‘Chef of the Year 2017’ award, Executive Chef Bernard Guillas and Matt Caponi Dexter Lacambacal, The Marine Room Chef de Cuisine Ron Oliver holding his ‘Chef of the Year 2017’ award, Executive Chef Bernard Guillas and Matt Caponi (Courtesy)

Marine Room’s Ron Oliver named ‘Chef of the Year’

The Marine Room’s kitchen in La Jolla Shores has one more title to add to its already crowded trophy cabinet. Chef de Cuisine Ron Oliver received the “Chef of the Year” award from the California Restaurant Association on June 13.

“For more than 18 years, Chef Oliver has been instrumental in upholding the rich traditions of The Marine Room as a San Diego landmark, while introducing exciting new programs and events, including the popular High Tide Dinners and annual Cooking Class series,” reads a press release.

In partnership with The Marine Room Executive Chef Bernard Guillas, Oliver has led the publication of two cookbooks: “Flying Pans: Two Chefs, One World” and “Two Chefs, One Catch: A Culinary Exploration of Seafood.” marineroom.com

Petition to reduce La Jolla traffic reaches 200 signatures online

A petition directed to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and District 1 Council member Barbara Bry to “reduce traffic in The Village of La Jolla” is making its rounds on the change.org online platform. With more than 200 signatures as of press time, the request seeks to have a bridge built over La Jolla Parkway joining La Jolla Scenic North and South, and an additional ramp installed off La Jolla Parkway to access I-5 North.

“The bridge would greatly reduce the amount of traffic passing through the bottleneck as would an I-5 access ramp,” the petition reads.

The person behind the request, who isn’t identified in the document, details the traffic problems that affect several areas of La Jolla. “The traffic at the intersection of Torrey Pines Road, Hidden Valley Road and La Jolla Parkway has reached a breaking point,” it states.

To read the petition or lend support, visit bit.ly/trafficpetition