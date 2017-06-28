La Jolla's News Nuggets June 22-29

Russell King receives award from Rotary Club of La Jolla

The Rotary Club of La Jolla selected Russell King as this year’s recipient of the Walter Dewhurst Award. A past Rotary president and currently Associate Director of Strategic Initiatives at UC San Diego, King also served for 12 years as director of the Mandeville Center on campus.

The award was presented by the Club’s outgoing president Ken King (no relation), who noted the recipient’s many efforts on behalf of Rotary and the community: He has been a facilitator for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), as well as a mentor to students and employees at UCSD, he is a graduate of LEAD San Diego, and a former board member and past president of Malashok Dance.

The award is named in honor of longtime La Jollan Walter Dewhurst (1915-2004) who was a member of the La Jolla Rotary Club for more than half a century. It is given to a Rotarian who has made significant contributions to the community, above and beyond expectations to the purpose and principals of Rotary, and has personal attributes and characteristics of a truly outstanding individual.

The Rotary Club of La Jolla supports a range of community initiatives, with a primary focus on education. Each year RCLJ provides $170,000 in scholarship support to students from the four La Jolla-area high schools. It also runs a weekly education program in Tijuana teaching English and computer skills to students there. — Learn more at rotarycluboflajolla.com

Reporter awarded for story on La Jolla coast waters

La Jolla Light reporter María José Durán received an honorable mention for her story “What are we swimming in? A look at the waters off the coast of La Jolla” in the Environmental Reporting category of the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) Better Newspapers Contest 2016. Of the article, judges wrote: “Excellent science reporting without being overbearing on a public problem. Makes what could be complex, understandable, and of interest to the public.”

Field trip! Braille Institute students visit County Fair

The University City-based Braille Institute San Diego brought 20 students with low or no vision on a field trip to the San Diego County Fair on June 23. For some of them, it was their first time experiencing the Fair. The students were separated into four smaller groups led by Braille Institute San Diego staff members and sighted guides.

“This field trip served as a sensory experience for our students. They had the opportunity to smell and taste the delicious fair food, hear the rides and music, touch animals in the Petting Farm, and much more,” a press release reads.

Summer registration opens for UCSD’s Osher Institute classes

Summer Quarter registration is open at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego on the Extension campus, 9600 North Torrey Pines Road. The Institute offers daily lectures and seminars for individuals age 50 and older.

The first lecture is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. Class offerings include presentations from scholars and experts in the fields of Art and Music, Law and Society, and Science and Engineering, among other subjects.

Summer quarter lecture subjects include Igor Stravinsky, Art History of the United States, the Supreme Court, Changing Oceans Ecosystems and New Planets. For more information, visit olli.ucsd.edu or call (858) 534-3409.

La Jolla High School senior earns Club Z! award

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring selected La Jolla High School senior Alexandria White as winner of its Annual Achievement Award (AAA). White received a check for $500 from Club Z! director Desiree Eriksson at the Senior Awards Ceremony.

The AAA is a national award, designed to recognize outstanding academic, personal and behavioral achievement for students in grades 5-12. White was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Boyd. His letter of recommendation showed that White excelled in academics, as well as in her ability to be fearless in sharing thoughts on issues. She plans to attend UC Santa Barbara. Awardees do not need to be clients of Club Z to be nominated.

Local veterans present 3,000th sleeping bag to homeless

Three members of the San Diego Veterans For Peace chapter gave out 20 sleeping bag sets to homeless veterans and non-veterans on the downtown streets of San Diego, on Thursday evening, June 22. With help from the Coleman Company, the bags given out that night brought the overall number delivered to 3,000, since the “Compassion Campaign” started in December 2010.

Back then, the chapter voted to raise $3,000 to buy 100 sleeping bag sets for individual distribution. The public was asked to contribute, and the $3,000 was raised quickly and the bags purchased and delivered. But the donations kept coming and soon another 50 bag sets were bought and presented — late at night, after everyone was asleep — to allow the vets to truly assess each person’s need.

Donations of any amount are welcome and each donor receives a thank you card and receipt for income taxes.

For more information about the Compassion Campaign of the San Diego Veterans For Peace, call (858) 342-1964 or visit sdvfp.org Checks (made out to SDVFP), may be mailed to SDVFP, 13805 Royal Melbourne Court, San Diego, CA 92128.

La Jolla Cove parking changed, commercial spaces added

Going against the recommendation of La Jolla’s Traffic & Transportation (LJT&T) advisory board, the City of San Diego converted four parking spaces on Coast Boulevard at La Jolla Cove into Commercial Loading Zone spaces. Last year, LJT&T voted to approve the conversion of one space into a Commercial Loading Zone with standard restrictions (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday) for a one-year test run.

As previously reported in the Light, in September 2016, the City requested four open parking spaces next to The Cove restroom facility be converted to Commercial Loading Zone spaces. At the time, Michael Ruiz, City shoreline park ranger, explained the increase in events at Scripps Park created the need for a Commercial Loading Zone there. He added that more than 50 large events have taken place, or are scheduled this year, along with 100 smaller events.