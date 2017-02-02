La Jolla News Nuggets, Feb. 2

Coastal Management Plan coming in March

The long-discussed Coastal Management Plan — designed by the City to address human and marine mammal interactions in public spaces in La Jolla — could be finished in March.

City public information officer Tim Graham reported to La Jolla Light, “I’m being told the document is still being reviewed and will likely be finalized sometime in March. ... The Coastal Management Plan will be a comprehensive document that will address a number of coastal topics including seals, sea lions and birds. We are continuing to work on it and are looking forward to releasing it.”

In January 2014, then-City Council member Sherri Lightner said such a plan would hopefully address issues such as the infamous Cove Stench in a proactive, long-term way, rather than having piecemeal solutions proposed as problems arise.

In July 2015, San Diego Park & Rec director Herman Parker told the La Jolla Parks & Beaches advisory group, “funding was allocated in the Fiscal Year 2015-2016 budget to begin work to develop a coastal marine life management plan for the area that will address the interaction of people, animal and marine life in the area. The activity of sea lions (at La Jolla Cove) will be part of that plan.”

Barbara Bry launches 3 advisory councils

District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry launched the formation of three volunteer advisory councils as a means of staying engaged with the community. Details on when, where and how often these boards will meet have not been determined, but the roles have.

Senior Advisory Council: Motivated senior citizens will provide input on services and policies, represent Bry’s office at events, and participate in community projects and cleanups.

Small Business Council: Members will develop strategies around ways the City can support business, examine land-use issues and make regulations.

Public Safety Council: Members will build the presence of Neighborhood Watch programs throughout the district, provide input on safety issues within communities, offer opinions on potential City policies and ordinances.

Those interested may call (619) 236-6611 or e-mail barbarabry@sandiego.gov

A Dr. Seuss-inspired statue for La Jolla Perch?

An anonymous person(s) has begun inquiring about the process of installing a Dr. Seuss-themed statue in a yet-to-be-determined La Jolla park. Dan Allen, chair of the La Jolla Parks & Beaches advisory group, announced at the board’s Jan. 23 meeting that someone had approached him wanting to purchase a statue, but wanted a board member to also work on the project.

“This is something that would be great for an organization like ours if there was someone or a task force that wanted to champion it,” Allen said, but he could not provide details on what public space or which Seuss character would be involved.

LJP&B member Melinda Merryweather said she would work with the person, as long as the statue is one that “children can climb on.” More details will be reported as they become available.

Contract extended for Torrey Pines Slope Restoration Project

The San Diego City Council unanimously approved a motion to extend the contract with Leighton & Associates, Inc. for the Torrey Pines Slope Restoration Project through April 2021. Costs for its services, according to City Council documents, will accrue no further than the $203,900 previously assigned to the firm.

La Jolla planners OK’d the wall replacement in April 2016 after rejecting the original plans presented in 2015. The proposed wall will be an 350-foot-long arc-shape with heights varying from 3-9 feet along Torrey Pines Road between Lookout Drive and Roseland Drive. The pricetag for the construction is $2.2 million, which has already been set aside.

The wall will replace the current concrete retaining wall along Torrey Pines Road.

Sammy’s hosts re-opening, offers free ice cream through Feb. 5

Although Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill at 702 Pearl St. has been re-opened since December 2016 (following a fire in September 2015 that closed the eatery), it hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration Jan. 30 to kick-off new beginnings. Owner Sami Ladeki, City Council member Barbara Bry and representatives from the La Jolla Town Council were on hand to cut the ribbon. Through Feb. 5, Sammy’s will be giving away free, kid-size Messy Sundaes with a purchase at the La Jolla location.

“We wanted to thank the community for continuing to support us year-after-year and patiently awaiting our reopening,” Ladeki said. “We were always so grateful for, and aware of, the loyalty of our patrons, but truly realized the impact we had on during the year we were closed. People were always sharing stories of family dinners and special memories they created at Sammy’s La Jolla.”

Additionally, through Feb. 14, Sammy’s is selling its Valentine’s Day Pizza Kits ($1 from every pizza kit sold will benefit the American Heart Association). Pick up is available at the La Jolla location.

Starting at $7, the kits include fresh dough (customers may work the dough into a heart-shape), mozzarella, house-made tomato sauce, basil and cooking instructions. Add-ons and substitutions, such as gluten-free crust and pepperoni, are available for an additional cost.

Every customer who purchases a pizza kit will be automatically entered to win free pizza for a year from Sammy’s. In addition, customers who post their best heart-shaped pizza photos on Instagram with the hashtag #iheartsammys and tag @sammyswpizza will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Sammy’s. (858) 456-5222. sammyspizza.com

Planning Association to hold annual election

The La Jolla Community Planning Association (LJCPA) will hold its yearly trustee election to fill six vacant trustee seats, Thursday, March 2, at the Recreation Center, Irving Gill Room, 615 Prospect St. Polls will open at 3 p.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. LJCPA will have its regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. that night.

The following six candidates, listed in alphabetical order, will run for re-election and are on the March 2 ballot: Bob Collins, Cindy Greatrex, Sheila Palmer, James Ragsdale, Bob Steck and Brian Will.

The adjournment of the Thursday, Feb. 2 meeting will be the last chance for anyone else to announce their candidacy. Time has been allotted for any candidate to speak. Current LJCPA chair Cindy Greatrex said, via e-blast, “The statements are the personal opinions of the candidates. The LJCPA has not fact-checked their statements. The LJCPA neither endorses nor takes responsibility for the accuracy of any statement or submitted biographies.”