Business Update: La Jolla retailers coming, going, moving within The Village

Change is coming to The Village of La Jolla, especially the business thoroughfare that is Girard Avenue.

Girard Avenue Collection

After more than 20 years, the Girard Avenue Collection décor shop will close its doors at 7505 Girard Ave. Owner Shannon Turner said the store will remain open until the end of the month or until all the art and home furnishings are sold.

“We started the concept 21 years ago as a mix of vintage, antique, old and new,” Turner said. “We feel like we inspired people and encouraged them to step out of their design comfort zone.”

As to why she’s closing shop, she said: “It’s just time. I want more time to focus on design projects, family and fun travel. For years, I traveled to England, France and Ireland and came back with containers full of wonderful goods. I was able to travel and mix it with business. Now, I look to travel for fun.” Turner said she will continue her design work independently.

Through the years, Turner partnered with local charities, raising funds for Las Patronas, St. Germaine Children’s Auxiliary, La Jolla High School, the Village Garden Club of La Jolla and the La Jolla Historical Society’s Secret Garden Tour.

Further, she has helped launch the careers of area artists by hanging their works on her walls.

One of them was Leah Higgens, who said: “Shannon’s been so dedicated and successful (and) she got me going. I started selling items monthly. I’m still there and very sad to hear this news.”

In an announcement on Instagram, Turner wrote: “What a ride we’ve had! We are privileged to be part of your lives, homes, creative spaces, and of course YOU! Thank you for your patronage, support, friendship and all the fun memories!”

She also told the Light: “We are pleasantly flattered and surprised with the outpouring of support; the patronage, the excitement for our shop, and for the wonderful customers and friends we’ve made.”

SoHa Living

In the space formerly occupied by The Gap at 7851 Girard Ave., SoHa Living hopes to open in the coming weeks to vend its beach lifestyle decorations and gifts. Started 16 years ago by sisters Shyrah Maurer and Brooke Watson in their native Oahu, Hawaii, the La Jolla store will be their fourth on the mainland.

“It’s an eclectic store in that there is a lot to see,” Maurer said. “We manufacture our own products — candles, tote bags, jams and jellies with tropical flavors, and we carry other designers’ works. We just love beautiful things.”

A SoHa signature is custom-made wooden panels. “People can come in with ideas for favorite locations or want something for a special occasion, and we print their sentiments on wood in different colors,” Maurer said, adding “We love La Jolla, it was our first choice for a location. It’s similar to Hawaii, style-wise, and it’s very relaxed, people have a good spirit and it’s beautiful. It’s as close to Hawaiian islands as you can get.” sohaliving.com

Pura Vida

Pura Vida Bracelets announced it will open new headquarters at 7979 Ivanhoe Ave. in the first half of 2019.

According to press material, Pura Vida Bracelets is a jewelry company based in La Jolla that specializes in handcrafted bracelets. It was founded in 2010 after San Diego State University graduates Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman visited Costa Rica and gained a deep appreciation for the lifestyle of the people they encountered.

The company has partnered with more 174 different charities around the world and donated more than $1.5 million from the sales of their items to those in need.

In addition to bracelets, Pura Vida sells rings, clutch purses, necklaces and more online and at retailers across San Diego. (858) 232-4945. puravidabracelets.com

Brooks Brothers

After 10 years at 1055 Wall St., Brooks Brothers clothing store will close this month and relocate to Girard Avenue. Additional inquiries, such the address and the reason for the move, were not answered by deadline, but Brooks Brothers’ vice president of global public relations, Arthur Wayne, said the opening is planned for early November.

The former 14,000-square-foot store housed the company’s complete collection for men, women and boys and is its only store in San Diego County. brooksbrothers.com

Balboa Candy

Balboa Candy opened a location at 7864 Girard Ave. last month and features old-fashioned confections as well as modern-era treats. The shop boasts more than 70 flavors of saltwater taffy, bulk candy, candy bars, gum and mints, gumballs and gumball machines, jelly beans, licorice, lollipops and suckers, novelty sweets and sugar-free candy. (858) 246-6836. balboacandy.com