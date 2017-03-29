It’s All About Service and Luxury: Jewelry, interior design, nail salons open in La Jolla

Thus far, 2017 seems to be good for business in La Jolla, with jewelry stores, nail salons, interior design firms and art galleries (to name a few) opening from Bird Rock to The Village. Here’s the lowdown on a few:

Under new management

Ligne Roset: KAZ Design Group, an American-based company specializing in interior design and architecture, acquired La Jolla’s Ligne Roset interior design store in January at 7726 Girard Ave. and is building a Poliform showroom within the showroom.

“We focus on residential, commercial and hotel/resort developments. Our company offers a vast variety of products of the highest quality in interior and exterior furniture, kitchens, closets, doors, baths and lighting,” said Amir Kazerani. “KAZ Design Group came in a few months ago, we purchased the existing Ligne Roset business and we are adding Poliform to our inventory. A few months down the line, we are going to add a bathroom line. We want to create a one-stop shop to purchase our products and see the (interior design) services we offer. We can do everything from doors, flooring, knows, fixtures, closets, etc.”

Ligne Roset offers interior design assistance, and Kazerani said several designers and architects bring their clients because of the firm’s “modern, contemporary, very functional and sophisticated aesthetic.” (858) 876-2138 or ligne-roset.com/us

iNails/Perfect 10: Perfect 10 Nails, formerly iNails salon at 7523 Fay Ave., opened in January next to the Vons parking lot. With the takeover comes a more upscale experience and spa services. “My girlfriend and I were looking for a good upscale location for a salon. She previously had experience in Vail, Colorado, which is a similar clientele to La Jolla,” owner Bruce Mitchell explained. “So we’re offering the same basic services that were there before, but we’re adding more spa-type experiences with our treatments, such as more massage options and scrubs.”

Specialty services such as facials, eyelash extensions, eyebrow tinting and permanent makeup are available by appointment only. A descriptive website with services and prices will be live “any day now” at lajollanails.com

Timeless Treasures: When Suzanne Deeb Naboulsi — La Jolla resident and environmental scientist-turned-jewelry designer — acquired Timeless Treasures fine jewelry at 7703 Fay Ave. in January, it was a dream come true. She said she always wanted a jewelry business, but the circumstances were never quite right. That all changed this year.

“My family moved to La Jolla after my son was accepted to The Bishop’s School … I would eat at The Cottage restaurant (across the street) and would look at this store and thought about buying it. A month after we moved here, this business became available for sale … and I didn’t even think twice about it,” she said.

The store now carries a diamond collection, gold collection, Italian-inspired pieces, custom jewelry options, and offers jewelry and watch repair, cleaning and polishing, stone matching and restringing of beads.

Timeless Treasures is also the exclusive carrier of a jewelry line by Nina Nguyen. “She deals with all natural stones,” said Deeb Naboulsi. “She takes the stone and does not change its features in any way. She casts the metal casing to fit the edges of the stone and doesn’t smooth the stone to fit the casing. Sometimes, with a pair of earrings, they will be slightly different and I like that. It’s quite beautiful.” (858) 454-1929. timelesstreasuresjewelrystore.com

Brilliant Earth Jewelry

The newest addition to the La Plaza La Jolla shopping center is Brilliant Earth Jewelry, which sells ethically-sourced bridal and fine jewelry. The store is open by appointment only, beginning April 7.

Brilliant Earth San Diego showroom manager Jesse Strot said, “Our mission revolves around making the jewelry industry as transparent as we can and fostering change toward a more ethical culture. We go beyond the Kimberley Process (an initiative to stop the sale of diamonds from sources that financially support violence by rebel movements) and make sure diamonds and gems come from sources that adhere to fair labor practices.”

A portion of Brilliant Earth sales goes to countries impacted by the diamond trade, and funds educational and environmental causes in Africa and other areas. The store will provide a variety of jewelry types — rings, necklaces, bracelets — at a variety of price points. Pieces can also be custom made.

Said Strot of the decision to come to La Jolla, “San Diegans, in general, are socially-conscious people, and the La Jolla mindset meshed well with our mission. Having a store here is a great fit for the brand.” 1 (800) 691-0952. brilliantearth.com

Gracie James Artful Living

For Gracie James, owner of Gracie James Artful Living, spreading the word about local and international artists is of the utmost importance. Her 7938 Herschel Ave. storefront offers interior design services, home décor items, clothing and jewelry.

Gracie James, owner of Gracie James artful living, in her Herschel Avenue store. Gracie James, owner of Gracie James artful living, in her Herschel Avenue store.

“I had a business 10 years ago, and everything was kept very secret. Now it’s the opposite, people want to know everything and share everything,” she said. “I love telling them about the items, what they’re made out of, who made them, where they’re made. We have a sweater in stock right now (and the sale of those sweaters) helps villagers in Peru live a happy life. I love telling people about things like that. I like to educate through representing these artists and sharing that knowledge.”

The store has been open since late 2016 and offers specialty items by a select pool of artists. “I bring them and their work in and showcase their pieces. If someone came in and had a blank space in their house, they could purchase something from our showroom or we could connect them with the artist who would create a custom design for them,” James said.

“If someone is looking for something different … there are so many things you can find here. I’m not trying to be everything to everyone, but collectively, we have some beautiful things,” she said, adding that she chose La Jolla for her store, because “The Village has its own little, very special type of community. I love all the stores here and the locals. I shopped in La Jolla for many years and always loved the weather, the people and the tourist presence.” (858) 291-8041. graciejames.com

PROGRESS home-goods

During the five years the PROGRESS home-goods store was open in San Diego’s South Park neighborhood, it was considered a local favorite. It has several great reviews online (some expressing disappointment at its closure), with one reviewer calling it “Anthropologie meets West Elm.”

Owner Bruce Jaynes closed the previous location in 2015, and is opening a new location at 5648 La Jolla Blvd. in Bird Rock on April 1.