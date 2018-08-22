La Jolla's Nautilus Street facing pipeline replacement project

As La Jolla braces for more construction along Torrey Pines Road as part of the Torrey Pines Road Slope Stabilization Project (which resumes after Labor Day), construction is also happening on another La Jolla ingress in the Muirlands area.

Jim Gaines, a Mount Soledad resident who uses that stretch of road to access The Village, opined: “The City will tear up parts of the street and sometimes close it down. They have been out there for a month. It looks terrible. They pave it, come back, and tear it up again. They have these pipes laying on the side of the street … and cones are up and you have to zig and zag to get around them.”

The cause is the La Jolla Scenic Drive pipeline replacement project currently underway, which means lane and street closures and more on Nautilus Street and feeder streets starting at Via Valverde and snaking to West Muirlands Drive. Work began in July and is slated to continue for the next few months to replace 0.26 miles of vitrified clay pipe (VCP) sewer main. The cost is estimated at $610,000.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon Nautilus Street, coming down from La Jolla Scenic Drive, is narrowed to one lane in some sections to accommodate construction. Nautilus Street, coming down from La Jolla Scenic Drive, is narrowed to one lane in some sections to accommodate construction. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

During certain construction days, West Muirlands Drive is closed to traffic and equipment is staged there after hours. TC Construction is the contractor.

City spokesperson Alec Phillipp said there’s a process in place for residents to get additional information on the project.

“This project has an exclusive community liaison tasked with giving regular project updates to the public,” he said. “To get on the list to receive e-mail blasts, residents should go to the link sandiego.gov/cip/projectinfo and enter their e-mail address under the ‘stay updated’ column, enter their information and then click ‘Project Updates: La Jolla Scenic Drive Pipeline.’ ”

He added that any resident can use the searchable map function on that same website or search any project by name for information.

At the same time, Phillipp said an SDG&E undergrounding project is underway in the area, as well. “The contractor doing the undergrounding is NTL Core Values, so if residents see those folks doing work, they should direct (inquiries) to SDG&E.”

SDG&E could not verify project details with the Light, but its representatives stated: “We mapped it out and there are a few projects going on (in that area).”

Inquiries as to how traffic snarls will be mitigated when school begins on Monday, Aug. 27 were not answered by deadline.

Further down the line, the area is also slated for powerline undergrounding as part of a citywide project.

Although the City’s project information map (found at sandiego.gov/undergrounding) states the area is under construction, Phillipp said this project is not associated with the larger undergrounding project.