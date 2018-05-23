Three military events planned in honor of Memorial Day in La Jolla and San Diego

Three events across San Diego will pay respects to those who died while serving in the military, to mark Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.

1) The Mount Soledad Memorial Association will host a tribute 2 p.m. Monday, May 28 at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South. Each year, the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial ceremony honors a particular veteran or veteran group. This year, there with be a plaque presentation for Ulysses S. Grant, American Civil War General and 18th President of the United States from 1869 to 1877. The Keynote Speaker will be Brigadier General Jeffrey Broadwater.

Tim Chelling, executive director of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association explained: “This year we will re-dedicate our Memorial to those who have given their lives in the belief that honor, sacrifice, integrity and service to others in the name of freedom are not just the foundation of our nation, but the most important values of life. Those we salute on our walls deserve nothing less.”

According to the Association, Brigadier General Broadwater is the Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin. “Its purpose is to conduct tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our Unified Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat. (Broadwater) is a graduate of Ranger School, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the National War College. His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.”

For more details, call (858) 459-2314 or visit soledadmemorial.com

2) At the USS Midway Museum, Legacy Week presents a weekend of activities, May 26-28, at 910 North Harbor Drive. The weekend opens 9 a.m. Saturday, May 26, with the Wreath Ceremony on the Midway flight deck to honor veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terrorism. The free event features speakers, a flyover, the tossing of wreaths over the ship and the playing of Taps.

At 10 a.m., writer Barbara Field will lead a writing workshop called “Leave a Legacy,” to guide participants through the memoir-writing process. Bring paper and pen. Space is limited. $30 per person. A ticket to this workshop includes same-day admission to the USS Midway Museum.

Day one concludes with a Freedom Benefit Concert featuring the Gin Blossoms (“Hey Jealousy”). Proceeds from this event will benefit local military non-profits and is a celebration of our Veterans and Military families. Tickets from $35.

Throughout Sunday, May 27, veteran pilots will be on hand to answer questions about the aircrafts they flew.

On Monday, May 28, those who visit the Midway Museum can hear performances from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary band Arizona at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and the Bonita Vista Music Machine at 12:30 p.m. A Blood Drive runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and donors receive one free pass to the USS Midway Museum, while supplies last. To conclude Legacy Week, the National Moment of Remembrance is 3 p.m. May 28. Those unable to attend can view the event via Facebook Live: facebook.com/ussmidwaymuseum/

Weekend festivities 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, May 26-28, include a viewing of the Remembrance Wall with photos and stories of those who have fallen in the line of duty, and a Kids Adventure Discovery Zone. Admission is $21 with discounts.

For more details, call (619) 544-9600 or visit midway.org

3) Miramar National Cemetery (a federal military cemetery near the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar), the Veterans Memorial Service is 1 p.m., Sunday, May 27, at 5795 Nobel Dr. Active duty military, veterans, families and the public are invited. Parking is limited on cemetery grounds. Speakers will include Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Thomas G. Bowman, and Port of San Diego Captain and Sector Commander Joseph R. Buzzella, Jr. For more details, call (858) 658-7360 or visit miramarcemetery.org