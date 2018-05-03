La Jolla residents perturbed by cones on Lookout Drive right-of-way

Residents of Lookout Drive are raising eyebrows over a fairly new practice some are employing to keep people from parking across, blocking or turning into their driveways. A nearby homeowner called to notify La Jolla Light that residents were lining orange cones across the front of their driveways and property — in the public right- of-way — on a regular basis.

“Can you imagine if all of La Jolla did this? We’d have to call it Coney Island!” he said.

Lookout Drive is a small circular street with no sidewalks that starts and ends at Soledad Drive.

On streets where there are no sidewalks, the public right-of-way includes the street, so lining the cones on them violates the City’s Municipal Code Section 129.0702(a)(2), which states: “No object (e.g., structure, basketball hoop, etc.) is to be placed in the public right-of-way.”