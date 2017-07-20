OUR READERS WRITE (July 20 issue) La Jollans' help needed for the ‘Crisis at The Cove’

Fellow La Jollans! We need your help to contact Mayor Kevin Faulconer. The La Jolla Town Council, chaired by its president, Ann Kerr-Bache, held a public forum “Crisis at The Cove: Hearing Part 4 — Community Task Force on California Sea Lion Occupation of La Jolla Beaches, City Marine Mammal Plan,” last Thursday at the Rec Center, and has sent summations from the previous hearings to the Mayor, who has done NOTHING, and has totally ignored the problem.

This affects all of us as The Cove received a “D” grade from Heal the Bay’s annual report card, and is No. 5 on the Top 10 list of Bummer Beaches (those with the worst water quality in the State of California). “The failing grades indicate a significant health hazard to tens of thousands of year-round ocean users, who can contact a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection from one morning swim or surf session in polluted waters,” it reads, in part.

Now, our historic, annual “Rough Water Swim” at The Cove has been canceled for the second time.

Various Town Council committee members indicated the problems — from sea lions eating the local fish to health impacts on local lifeguards in the forms of infections and respitory illnesses. The potential problem is an actuality, and the public has already been notified and is not coming to The Cove.

We need everyone’s help because the Mayor has been given the authority to fix the problem, but he has ignored it. Please either e-mail him: “NO SEA LIONS” at kevinfaulconer@sandiego.gov or write him a letter at 202 C St., 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101 or call (619) 236-6330. Urgency is needed NOW. Thank you!

Sally Fuller, a concerned La Jollan

Here’s more about safe driving in La Jolla

Kudos to La Jolla Light journalists for the great local educational articles! The speed limit report was interesting, though I mainly drive the speed of safety in La Jolla and Pacific Beach — which is slow, very slow and be the responsible one — expect a pedestrian will walk out from between cars without eye contact or pause.

I would like to suggest a follow-up explore of another driving habit in La Jolla: Navigating the narrow resident streets (Bird Rock) when cars are parked. Who has the right of way? Who should yield? and, How should the driver yield? I drive these sort of streets all over from North Chicago, Ireland, Netherlands, and Bethesda, Maryland.

When my lane is clear of parked cars and I’m moving forward, I may continue. If my lane has parked cars and there is an oncoming car, then to continue puts us in danger of a “log jam,” and then I'm the one who must stay behind the parked cars until lane is clear of traffic.

I’m not sure I explained that clearly. But if you drive it, then I’m sure you’ll understand what I mean. I find folks in Bird Rock do not show the expected road courtesy. It is always the unexpected event that can cause an accident, so I drive defensively here.

A little education on this might help at least one percent!

Suzanne Sheridan

Here’s more on shared-use of our roads

While I fully understand motorists’ frustrations with slower traffic, I urge them to be fully aware of cyclists’ rights to the road and the responsibilities placed upon cyclists by California Vehicle Code Section 21202.

A letter on the subject in last week’s issue fails to convey the full content and application of Section 21202. Of major importance is that this section of the Code only applies to cyclists riding slower than the speed of traffic. An example of where this section may not apply is in The Village where experienced cyclists have no trouble riding at traffic speeds. Another location is the Bird Rock business district.

Other portions of the section allow slower riders to move away from the right. The letter-writer, Mr. Haas, mentioned two exceptions and added “unsafe conditions.” The Code section gives a list of unsafe conditions, including, not limited to: fixed or moving objects, vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, animals, surface hazards or substandard width lanes, which is a lane that is too narrow for a bicycle and a vehicle to travel safely side by side within the lane.

Another exception is when approaching a place where a right turn is authorized. This means that if the cyclist is approaching an intersection where motorists either MUST or CAN turn right, cyclists may move away from the right. In my experience, motorists are most appreciative when I move left and allow them to turn right unhindered by my presence.

I also note that the Section 21760 requires motorists to pass no closer than three feet to cyclists unless they slow and pass only when prudent. This applies even if the cyclist is in a bike lane.

Motorists should always be aware of the vulnerability of cyclists and pedestrians as they drive and behave accordingly, i.e. in a non-aggressive and socially acceptable manner.

Richard Wolf

Now I know where the compassion is!

I sent a letter to La Jolla Light in April titled “Where's our compassion for people in need?” in response to a not-so-pleasant letter about “panhandlers” in a previous issue. Now that I’ve seen the letter “Three thoughts on trying to solve the homeless issue” in the July 13 issue, I now know where the compassion is!

I am pleased to see that Martin Pszczola (and hopefully other caring people like him) have compassion, as well as sensible and practical suggestions, on how to help the homeless situation. This is so much more productive than hate and condemnation.

Linda Pequegnat

Loved the story on the Community Center concert

Just a word of thanks for giving writer Will Bowen the go-ahead to cover the exciting show at the La Jolla Community Center, featuring, Ossie, Carlos and Kevin, “Peruvian crooner delights guests at the Community Center.” Nobody covers events and personalities as well as Bowen, and this article was no exception. His interviews get right into the flavor of the event and really bring it to life for the public.

Thank you for finding space to cover these three talented and versatile performers, who give so much musical pleasure to the community. I am proud to count them as friends. The La Jolla Light is an asset to the community and I’ve enjoyed your overall coverage of local news for more than 30 years. Keep up the good work.

Mary Rayes